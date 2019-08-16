Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

India, All India

Photos of deities found at disputed site in Ayodhya: Ram Lalla’s advocate to SC

PTI
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 1:46 pm IST

These images of deities on pillars of the structure are not found in mosques and found in temples, the counsel for the deity told SC.

The advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case, on Friday told the Supreme Court that there were several pictures of deities found on pillars at the disputed site in Ayodhya. (Photo: File)
 The advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case, on Friday told the Supreme Court that there were several pictures of deities found on pillars at the disputed site in Ayodhya. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case, on Friday told the Supreme Court that there were several pictures of deities found on pillars at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The submissions were made during the seventh day hearing in the case. Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, for deity 'Ram Lalla Virajaman', made the arguments before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The senior lawyer read out the report of the commissioner appointed to inspect the disputed site. The court commissioner had inspected the disputed site on April16, 1950 and his report describes presence of pillars with images of Lord Shiva, said the lawyer to SC.

These images of deities on pillars of the structure are not found in mosques and found in temples, the counsel for the deity told SC. The counsel handed out a map found in Ayodhya with a description of images carved on pillars and also the inspection report of the site, dating back to 1950 to the bench.

He said it showed that the site held religious sanctity for Hindus. He also submitted an album containing photographs of deities inside the structure, and said mosques do not have such images.

Tags: supreme court, ram lalla, ram janmabhoomi, babri masjid, ayodhya case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Five persons of a family, including a five-year-old boy, allegedly committed suicide by shooting themselves with a gun near Gundlupete at Chamarajanagar in the wee hours of Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

Debt ridden family, including 5-yr-old boy, commits suicide in Karnataka

Prayers, along with tea, coffee and bananas, are rendred to Gandhi's idol by the temple priest at Shri Bramha Baidarkala Kshetra, three times a day. (Photo: ANI)

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

The CJI also said there were six petitions filed on Jammu and Kashmir issue but four of them were still 'defective', which showed the seriousness of the petitioners on the issue, including Sharma. (Photo: File)

Read petiton for 30 mins but didn't understand: CJI slams Article 370 plea

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday termed as 'shocking' the trial court's verdict acquitting all the six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case and hoped the Rajasthan government will do justice in the matter. (Photo: File)

‘Shocking’: Priyanka Gandhi on court’s ruling in Pehlu Khan case

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Mate X launch pushed back, again!

2

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

3

Arshdeep Bhardwaj becomes one of the youngest, most successful entrepreneur in India

4

Ancient artefacts from India repatriated in UK on Independence Day

5

Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham