Naveen Patnaik to have personal telephonic interactions

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 12:04 am IST
All police stations and DHHs will be covered under the programme in first phase.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and other ministers will personally telephone the common people in the state to get their feedback on the kind of response they received at police stations and district headquarters hospitals (DHHs).

In a bid to ensure good governance and transparency in administration at the grass-roots level, Mr Patnaik on Thursday announced launching of a new initiative ‘Mo Sarkar’ during the state-level Independence Day celebration here.

Based on the 5Ts (transparency, teamwork, technology, time and transformation) model of governance, the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme will be implemented on Gandhi Jayanti.

All police stations and DHHs will be covered under the programme in first phase. In next phase, all departments will implement the programme by March 5, 2020.

“I am your Chief Minister. I would personally call you up and ask you about the kind of response and services you get while visiting police stations and hospitals.  I woud also want to know about your experience at government offices. Ministers of my Cabinet and senior officers at district level will also telephone you to get feedback,” Mr Patnaik said in his address.

He further said that if any household still do not have electricity connection, they can submit an application at Panchayat office. Electricity connection will be provided to them within 48 hours after that, the CM asserted.

Mr Patnaik later hoped that such programme would further strengthen the link between Government and the common people.

