Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

India, All India

MP free of exploitative ‘sahukar’ system: Kamal Nath

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 3:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 3:49 am IST

Nath also said a large number of farmers had taken multiple loans on the same land resource.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: File)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday declared debts incurred by tribals from non-licensed moneylenders null and void, thus making the state free of the ‘sahukar’ system.

Speaking at an Independence Day parade in Bhopal, Mr Nath said all the district collectors in the state had been directed to stop recovery of debts incurred under the ‘sahukar’ system.

Around 1.5 crore tribals in 89 scheduled areas in the state would be benefited by the move to dismantle the ‘sahukar’ system, an exploitative practice prevalent for ages in the rural belt.

He declared that automatic teller machines were being installed in the rural tribal markets to ensure that local adivasis draw up to Rs 10,000 using the RuPay card scheme and a debit card to meet their urgent needs.

The veteran leader also announced various welfare measures for tribals such as hike in the tendu leaf plucking rate from the current Rs 2,000 per bag to Rs 2,500.

The chief minister also announced a two-fold increase in pension for the destitute and the differently-abled to Rs 600 per month. He indicated that it would further be hiked to Rs 1,000 in five years. He said crop loans of over 20 lakh farmers in the state had been waived in the last seven months.

Mr Nath also said a large number of farmers had taken multiple loans on the same land resource. After scrutiny, their farm debts would also be written off.

Congress had promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh per farmer if it voted to power in Madhya Pradesh in the November 2018 Assembly elections.

Tags: kamal nath, sahukar

Latest From India

Dushyant Chautala

BJP upbeat over Haryana alliance

Pointing out that the clones are plucked in the early hours to prevent the sun from altering its distinct aroma and flavour, he said that it is an orthodox variety that yields golden-tipped leaves, unlike most tea leaves from Assam that end up looking black in colour.

Treasure of tea loaded with anti-ageing, medicinal values

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan launching a membership drive as party’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi looks on.

State, LS polls defeat fails to dampen BJP workers’ spirit

Prime accused Brajesh Thakur (Photo: PTI)

Bihar sexual abuse: CBI to file fresh cases

MOST POPULAR

1

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

2

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

3

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

4

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

5

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 Pro details surface; can’t wait for brand new colour

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham