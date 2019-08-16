Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

India, All India

India’s 'No First Use' policy may change based on circumstances: Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 3:00 pm IST

He made the major statement in Pokhran on the death anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Singh said, 'Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.' ( Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Singh said, 'Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.' ( Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Amid India’s increasing bilateral tensions with Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hinted that India may abandon its ‘No First Use’ police on nuclear weapons.

Singh said, “Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.”

He made the major statement in Pokhran on the death anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, where India had in 1998 secretly conducted five nuclear tests.

A No First Use (NFU) policy refers to a pledge by a nuclear power not to use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by an adversary using nuclear weapons.

Tags: rajnath singh, no first use, nuclear weapons, atal bihari vajpayee
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

J&K Chief Secretary briefs media in Srinagar

On July 31, Directorate of School Education had issued a circular which directed senior officials from various districts to identify schools where students were being made to wear wrist bands to segregate them on the basis of caste. (Representational Image)

'Coloured-wrist bands to continue, no action would be taken': TN Education Minister

Showing confidence ahead of Haryana polls, due in October, Shah said, 'We are again going to form government in Haryana, with 2/3rd majority.' (Photo: ANI)

What Cong couldn't do in 70 years, Modi govt did in 75 days: Shah on Article 370

Responding to his appeal, the Prime Minister assured tosend central study team soon to assess the damage due to the floods, the Chief Minister said in the national capital after the meeting. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa meets PM, seeks immediate funds for flood relief

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

2

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

3

Huawei Mate X launch pushed back, again!

4

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

5

Arshdeep Bhardwaj becomes one of the youngest, most successful entrepreneur in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham