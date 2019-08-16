Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:17 PM IST

India, All India

Eastern Air Command Commanders' Conclave starts in Shillong

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 6:58 pm IST

EAC Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC Air Marshal RD Mathur welcomed the IAF Chief and introduced the commanders to him.

The IAF Chief reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. (Photo: File)
 The IAF Chief reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: A two-day Commanders Conclave of the Eastern Air Command (EAC) was inaugurated by Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Friday at HQ EAC in Upper Shillong. EAC Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC Air Marshal RD Mathur welcomed the IAF Chief and introduced the commanders to him.

In his address to the commanders on the inaugural day of the conclave, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa exhorted them to be in operational readiness to take on any task to safeguard the skies of the Nation.

He discussed the prevailing security scenario and emphasised on the need for all air warriors to remain ever vigilant so that any attempt to degrade the operational efficiency of IAF could be easily thwarted, according to an EAC statement.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa cautioned that while constant vigil must be maintained to counter the physical threat, at the same time one should also guard against becoming target to propagation of false information through social media, EAC spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.

The IAF Chief reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. However, this also brings with it some challenges.

There is an urgent requirement that all IAF personnel adapt themselves to the rapidly changing inventory and associated high technology. The IAF Chief also conveyed his appreciation on successful completion of various exercises conducted by HQ EAC.

Tags: eastern air command, b s dhanoa, indian air force
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father. The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his resi (Photo: ANI)

This shows BJP's reality: Brinda Karat on MLA Kuldeep Sengar featuring in I-Day ads

The UN Security Council on Friday began a rare closed door meeting to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan, backed by its all-weather ally, China, requested 'closed consultations' on the issue. (Photo: File)

UN Security Council begins closed-door meeting on Kashmir issue

Anant Singh represents Mokama in the Legislative Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: AK-47 rifle, grenades recovered from MLA Anant Singh's residence

Modi added that his visit to Bhutan in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance that the Government attaches to India's relations with the Himalayan nation. (Photo: ANI)

Ties with Bhutan form important pillar of India's 'neighbourhood first' policy: Modi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

2

Users risk safety by re-using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

3

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

4

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

5

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham