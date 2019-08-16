Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

India, All India

Chidambaram hails 3 announcements made by PM Modi on I-Day

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 12:23 pm IST

Chidambaram hailed Modi’s vision over population explosion, eliminating single use plastic and respecting wealth creators.

His remarks came a day after Modi during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. (Photo: File)
 His remarks came a day after Modi during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision over population explosion, eliminating single use plastic and respecting wealth creators.

In a series of tweets, he said, “All of us must welcome three announcements made by the Prime Minister on I-Day. Small family is a patriotic duty, respect wealth creators and shun single-use plastic.”

“Of the three exhortations, I hope the Finance Minister and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the Prime Minister’s second exhortation loud and clear,” Chidambaram added.

Referring to the population and elimination of single use plastics, Chidambaram said, “The first and third exhortations must become people’s movements. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels.”

His remarks came a day after Modi during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Tags: p chidambaram, narendra modi, independence day
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Five persons of a family, including a five-year-old boy, allegedly committed suicide by shooting themselves with a gun near Gundlupete at Chamarajanagar in the wee hours of Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

Debt ridden family, including 5-yr-old boy, commits suicide in Karnataka

The advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case, on Friday told the Supreme Court that there were several pictures of deities found on pillars at the disputed site in Ayodhya. (Photo: File)

Photos of deities found at disputed site in Ayodhya: Ram Lalla’s advocate to SC

Prayers, along with tea, coffee and bananas, are rendred to Gandhi's idol by the temple priest at Shri Bramha Baidarkala Kshetra, three times a day. (Photo: ANI)

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

The CJI also said there were six petitions filed on Jammu and Kashmir issue but four of them were still 'defective', which showed the seriousness of the petitioners on the issue, including Sharma. (Photo: File)

Read petiton for 30 mins but didn't understand: CJI slams Article 370 plea

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Mate X launch pushed back, again!

2

Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi; offer tea, coffee and bananas

3

Arshdeep Bhardwaj becomes one of the youngest, most successful entrepreneur in India

4

Ancient artefacts from India repatriated in UK on Independence Day

5

Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham