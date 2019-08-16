Chidambaram hails 3 announcements made by PM Modi on I-Day

Chidambaram hailed Modi’s vision over population explosion, eliminating single use plastic and respecting wealth creators.

His remarks came a day after Modi during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision over population explosion, eliminating single use plastic and respecting wealth creators.

In a series of tweets, he said, “All of us must welcome three announcements made by the Prime Minister on I-Day. Small family is a patriotic duty, respect wealth creators and shun single-use plastic.”

All of us must welcome three announcements made by the PM on I-Day



> Small family is a patriotic duty

> Respect wealth creators

> Shun single-use plastic — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2019

“Of the three exhortations, I hope the Finance Minister and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the Prime Minister’s second exhortation loud and clear,” Chidambaram added.

Of the three exhortations, I hope the FM and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the PM's second exhortation loud and clear — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2019

Referring to the population and elimination of single use plastics, Chidambaram said, “The first and third exhortations must become people’s movements. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels.”

His remarks came a day after Modi during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.