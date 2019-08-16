Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh hikes quota for OBCs, SCs

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 3:53 am IST

With this, the total reservation has gone up to 72 per cent, which is beyond the admissible quota of 50 per cent fixed by the Supreme Court.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: File)
 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: File)

Bhopal: The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday announced an increase in the reservation for the other backward classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) in government jobs and education.

During the state-level Independence Day parade in Raipur, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that an “elephant reserve” would be set up in the state to provide the tuskers with a permanent habitat and prevent human-animal conflicts.

He also announced the creation of a new district — Guerala-Pendra-Marwahi — carved out of Bilaspur district, taking the total number of districts in Chhattisgarh to 28.

Addressing people at the police parade ground hereafter hoisting the national flag, Mr Baghel said that the reservation for OBCs and the SCs would be raised to 27 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

With this, the total reservation has gone up to 72 per cent, which is beyond the admissible quota of 50 per cent fixed by the Supreme Court.

Till now, the OBCs and SCs were getting 14 per cent and 12 per cent reservation, respectively, in educational institutions and government jobs in the state, while the STs had 32 per cent quota, an official said.

“The quotas for the SC and the OBC have been revised according to their respective populations in the state,” an official spokesman of Chhattisgarh government told this newspaper.

The chief minister also declared that a provision of `10,000 per month would be made to each cow shelter in Chhattisgarh.

The chief minister also announced to develop Lemru forest area in Korba district as an elephant reserve to deal with the increasing man-animal conflicts in the state’s Northern part.

Tags: chhattisgarh government, independence day

Latest From India

Dushyant Chautala

BJP upbeat over Haryana alliance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: File)

MP free of exploitative ‘sahukar’ system: Kamal Nath

Pointing out that the clones are plucked in the early hours to prevent the sun from altering its distinct aroma and flavour, he said that it is an orthodox variety that yields golden-tipped leaves, unlike most tea leaves from Assam that end up looking black in colour.

Treasure of tea loaded with anti-ageing, medicinal values

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan launching a membership drive as party’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi looks on.

State, LS polls defeat fails to dampen BJP workers’ spirit

MOST POPULAR

1

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

2

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

3

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

4

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

5

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 Pro details surface; can’t wait for brand new colour

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham