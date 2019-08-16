Bihar sexual abuse: CBI to file fresh cases

CBI believes that the owner of the shelter home might have murdered as many as 11 more inmates.

New Delhi: The CBI, probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, is all set to register at least five fresh cases against the prime accused Brajesh Thakur and certain former state government officials.

Sources in the agency said, “More cases will soon be registered as CBI sleuths are examining fresh evidence recovered by them during the investigation”. The Central probe agency is contemplating at least five fresh cases against Thakur, sources said adding that the role of certain former state government officials is also being probed. The CBI is also investigating the role of Thakur in the alleged murder of 11 more inmates of the shelter home.

Earlier, the Central probe agency had filed an affidavit in the SC, stating that it will now probe the main accused of the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case for the murder of 11 minor girls. While delivering its seventh status report before the SC, the CBI had informed the apex court that the new evidence has emerged which has led its sleuths to believe that the owner of the shelter home, Brajesh Thakur might have murdered as many as 11 more inmates.

The CBI had also claimed that it discovered a bundle of bones from a burial site where they were led by one of the accused in the case. In the preliminary stages of the probe, minor girls rescued from the shelter home had told investigators that Thakur was responsible for the mysterious disappearance of inmates.