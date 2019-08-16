Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

India, All India

Bihar sexual abuse: CBI to file fresh cases

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 3:54 am IST

CBI believes that the owner of the shelter home might have murdered as many as 11 more inmates.

Prime accused Brajesh Thakur (Photo: PTI)
 Prime accused Brajesh Thakur (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI, probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, is all set to register at least five fresh cases against the prime accused Brajesh Thakur and certain former state government officials.

Sources in the agency said, “More cases will soon be registered as CBI sleuths are examining fresh evidence recovered by them during the investigation”. The Central probe agency is contemplating at least five fresh cases against Thakur, sources said adding that the role of certain former state government officials is also being probed. The CBI is also investigating the role of Thakur in the alleged murder of 11 more inmates of the shelter home.

Earlier, the Central probe agency had filed an affidavit in the SC, stating that it will now probe the main accused of the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case for the murder of 11 minor girls. While delivering its seventh status report before the SC, the CBI had informed the apex court that the new evidence has emerged which has led its sleuths to believe that the owner of the shelter home, Brajesh Thakur might have murdered as many as 11 more inmates.

The CBI had also claimed that it discovered a bundle of bones from a burial site where they were led by one of the accused in the case. In the preliminary stages of the probe, minor girls rescued from the shelter home had told investigators that Thakur was responsible for the mysterious disappearance of inmates.

Tags: muzaffarpur shelter case, brajesh thakur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Dushyant Chautala

BJP upbeat over Haryana alliance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: File)

MP free of exploitative ‘sahukar’ system: Kamal Nath

Pointing out that the clones are plucked in the early hours to prevent the sun from altering its distinct aroma and flavour, he said that it is an orthodox variety that yields golden-tipped leaves, unlike most tea leaves from Assam that end up looking black in colour.

Treasure of tea loaded with anti-ageing, medicinal values

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan launching a membership drive as party’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi looks on.

State, LS polls defeat fails to dampen BJP workers’ spirit

MOST POPULAR

1

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

2

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

3

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

4

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

5

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 Pro details surface; can’t wait for brand new colour

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham