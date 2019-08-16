Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:17 PM IST

India, All India

Bihar: AK-47 rifle, grenades recovered from MLA Anant Singh's residence

ANI
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 7:45 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 7:45 pm IST

According to the reports, a bomb squad arrived at the residence of the MLA, following the recovery of an AK-47.

Anant Singh represents Mokama in the Legislative Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
  Anant Singh represents Mokama in the Legislative Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Bihar Police on Friday recovered an AK-47 rifle from the residence of independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh during a raid. Anant Singh represents Mokama in the Legislative Assembly. According to the reports, a bomb squad arrived at the residence of the MLA, following the recovery of an AK-47.

"The house was unlocked in the presence of a magistrate with proper videography. AK-47 Rifle and other suspicious things have been recovered for which we have called Bomb Squad team from Patna. We are taking further action on it. This has been recovered from the house of MLA Anant Singh," a senior police officer said.

"As I told you earlier that this has been done in the presence of a magistrate, the entire incident has been videographed. You can see that no damage has been done," the police officer said.


The raid was carried out at Anant Kumar's paternal home in Nadava village.

Anant Singh, however, claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against Lalan Singh.
"I contested election against Lalan Singh that is why I am being hounded. Lipi Singh (Barh SP) has been brought to Barh to trouble me," he said while addressing the reporters.

"My home is not being raided...it is being demolished by 100 policemen. Na Kurki hai, na jabti hai..mera ghar tod rahe hain 4 baje bhore se (My house is being demolished since 4 am)" he said.

Police, however, denied allegations of Singh about his house being demolished.

Tags: ak-47 rifle, mla anant singh
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father. The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his resi (Photo: ANI)

This shows BJP's reality: Brinda Karat on MLA Kuldeep Sengar featuring in I-Day ads

The UN Security Council on Friday began a rare closed door meeting to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan, backed by its all-weather ally, China, requested 'closed consultations' on the issue. (Photo: File)

UN Security Council begins closed-door meeting on Kashmir issue

Modi added that his visit to Bhutan in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance that the Government attaches to India's relations with the Himalayan nation. (Photo: ANI)

Ties with Bhutan form important pillar of India's 'neighbourhood first' policy: Modi

Earlier official data showed that 4,74,226 people were rescued from 584 villagers and evacuated to temporary 596 shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra floods: Death toll rises to 54 in Pune division

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

2

Users risk safety by re-using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

3

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

4

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

5

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham