Friday, Jul 16, 2021 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Jul 2021  Fully vaccinated people won't need negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra
India, All India

Fully vaccinated people won't need negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra

ANI
Published : Jul 16, 2021, 7:40 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2021, 9:21 am IST

This exemption is applicable for domestic as well as international passengers

An old man receives a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 An old man receives a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are in possession of final vaccination certificate, will no longer be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra, according to an order by the state government.

This exemption is applicable for domestic as well as international passengers.

 

"In exercise of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority hereby decrees that persons who have vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 15 days lapsed since the administration of second dose of the vaccine and is in possession of the final vaccination certificate issued through the COWIN portal then such persons be exempted from mandatory requirement of processing a negative RTPCR report on their entry into the state," read the order.

It is clarified that this exemption is applicable for domestic as well as international passengers.

 

The state government has also extended the time interval of the validity of the RT-PCR test for all other persons to 72 hours instead of 48 hours.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 92 per cent of total active cases are being reported from 10 districts of the state while the remaining 8 per cent from 26 districts.

"We can see a plateau in active cases but we want to see a decline. Maharashtra stands at 10th position in per million cases tally," he said.

Tags: rt-pcr test, maharashtra covid cases, maharashtra covid spread
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

A woman gets inoculated with a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination facility in Mumbai on July 13, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

India records 38,949 fresh COVID-19 infections

The order comes into force from today. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Delhi Police bans flying of drones, hot air balloons ahead of Independence Day

The Indian Army deployed over 50,000 soldiers in Ladakh to counter any threat from the Chinese Army. (Representational Photo: AFP)

More forces rushed to Ladakh as China builds infra all across LAC

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham