Delhi Police bans flying of drones, hot air balloons ahead of Independence Day

The order shall come into force with effect from July 16, 2021 and shall remain in force for a period of 32 days up to August 16, 2021

New Delhi: In view of the threat to the safety of the general public posed by anti-social elements or terrorists, the Delhi Police on Thursday banned the flying of aerial vehicles such as paragliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft and hot-air balloons over the national capital till Independence Day. The order comes into force from today.

According to a circular issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava, the order shall come into force with effect from July 16, 2021, and shall remain in force for a period of 32 days up to August 16, 2021, (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier.

 

An order issued by the Delhi police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava, stated, "It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc."

"Now, therefore, I, Balaji Srivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 read with Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi's Notification No. U-11036/3/1978 (i) UTL dated 01.07.1978, do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, g-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, hang remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircrafts etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations- 2021 in the National Capital of Delhi."

 

Doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order stated.

It further said, "The notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed ex-parte and it shall be published for the information of the public through press and affixing copies on the Notice Boards of the offices of all DCSP/ Addl. DCSP/ACSP, Tehsil Offices, all Police Stations and offices of the NDMC/MCD/PWD/DDA/Delhi Cantt. Board."

