President to inaugurate SC's new annexe building on Wednesday

The additional court complex, which embodied contemporary technology, was built to cope up with the space constraints in the old complex.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a new state-of-the-art annexe building of the Supreme Court Wednesday.

The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and other judges of the top court will be present at the inauguration.

The additional court complex, which embodied new and contemporary technology, was built in order to cope up with the space constraints in the old court complex.

The complex has been designed as GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) compliant rated energy-efficient building complex.

Its rooftop solar power grid-connected system has the maximum solar power capacity--1400 kWp (kilowatt peak)-- than any building in Delhi-NCR has till date. The grid is capable of managing 40 per cent of the peak consumption.

The new building will have five functional blocks and one service block and these blocks are four to nine storeys high and have a three-level basement with car parking capacity of about 1800 units.

The basements are connected to the old complex of the apex court by three all-weather underground passages.

The additional complex built with a total built-up area of 1,80,700 square metres and imbibed technology intensive features.

It consisted of two auditoriums having a seating capacity of about 620 and 250 persons and it also housed a conference-cum-meeting room.

