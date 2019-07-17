Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:24 PM IST

India, All India

516 fishermen, 32 indian boats repatriated by coast guard from Bangladesh

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jul 16, 2019, 8:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2019, 8:50 pm IST

The boats alongwith the fishermen are being escorted up to Kakdwip harbour where they will be handed over to state fisheries authorities.

The ICG added, 'This samaritan gesture from BCG comes at a time when the visit of delegation of the Bangladesh Coast Guard to India is underway for Annual Zonal/Regional Commanders meeting in Kolkata'. (Photo: File)
 The ICG added, 'This samaritan gesture from BCG comes at a time when the visit of delegation of the Bangladesh Coast Guard to India is underway for Annual Zonal/Regional Commanders meeting in Kolkata'. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: In a major breakthrough the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a coordinated operation with Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) successfully repatriated 516 fishermen alongwith 32 Indian fishing boats from Bangladesh on Tuesday.

These boats were stranded and had taken shelter at Payra Port in Bangladesh approximately 135 kms from International Maritime Boundary Line due to inclement weather and rough sea conditions in the Bay of Bengal, the ICG (North East region) stated in the evening.

It said, "The fishing boats were escorted by two BCG ships Mansoor Ali and Sadhin Bangla up to the IMBL where they were formally handed over to Indian Coast Guard ships Vijaya and Anmol. The boats alongwith the fishermen are being escorted up to Kakdwip harbour where they will be handed over to the state fisheries authorities."

The ICG added, "This samaritan gesture from BCG comes at a time when the visit of delegation of the Bangladesh Coast Guard to India is underway for Annual Zonal/Regional Commanders meeting in Kolkata."

It elaborated, "Search for remaining 24 missing Indian fishermen is in progress by BCG, Naval ships, aircraft in the Bangladeshi waters. Besides search across IMBL in Bangladesh waters, ICG ships, hovercraft and aircraft are also carrying out search off West Bengal Coast and along the IMBL."

Tags: indian coast guard, bangladesh coast guard, bay of bengal, indian fishermen missing
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

As Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not allowed to speak, the Congress members staged a walkout of the House. (Photo: File)

Congress stages walkout in LS after Speaker rejects adjournment notice

In the 225-member assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted. (Photo: FIle)

Karnataka Congress chief warns rebel MLAs of disqualification

The additional complex built with a total built-up area of 1,80,700 square metres and imbibed technology intensive features. (Photo: AP)

President to inaugurate SC's new annexe building on Wednesday

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: PTI/File)

If Kargil comes again, we are very well prepared: IAF Chief BS Dhanoa

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

2

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

3

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

4

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

5

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's Twitter banter about 'O Saki Saki' can't be missed

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham