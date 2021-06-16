Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021 | Last Update : 03:08 PM IST

India reports 62,224 fresh cases of Covid, 2,542 new fatalities

A student holds a mobile phone for another so that he can listen to instructions from a teacher as children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend online classes at a slum on the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A single day rise of 62,224 new coronavirus infections were reported taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,96,33,105, while the active cases were recorded below nine lakh after 70 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,79,573 with 2,542 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

 

The active cases further declined to 8,65,432 comprising 2.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.80 per cent.

A net decline of 47,946 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 19,30,987 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,33,06,971.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.22 per cent . It has been less than five per cent for nine consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.17 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 34th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,83,88,100, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.28 per cent, the data stated.

 

Cumulatively, 26,19,72,014 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The 2,542 new fatalities include 1,458 from Maharashtra, 267 from Tamil Nadu, 166 from Kerala and 115 from Karnataka.

A total of 3,79,573 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,14,154 from Maharashtra, 33,148 from Karnataka, 30,068 from Tamil Nadu, 24,851 from Delhi, 21,914 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,049 from West Bengal, 15,650 from Punjab and 13,342 from Chhattisgarh.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

