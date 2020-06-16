Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020 | Last Update : 05:26 PM IST

84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  India   All India  16 Jun 2020  With no work and no pay during lockdown, domestic workers suffer in Maharashtra
India, All India

With no work and no pay during lockdown, domestic workers suffer in Maharashtra

PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2020, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2020, 4:07 pm IST

The Sarvashramik Sanghatna has said that the government should give them a monthly allowance and food supplies.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all sections of the society, but domestic helps, who are otherwise in high demand in urban areas, are among the worst affected
with majority of them without wages for last two months.

Though a lot of restrictions have been lifted and many business have restarted operations, there is no clarity on resumption of work by domestic helps, prolonging their misery. The Sarvashramik Sanghatna, a union of domestic workers in Maharashtra, has said that if they are not allowed to resume work, the government should give them a monthly allowance and food supplies.

Most of the domestic helps got their March salaries since they had worked for 25 days. But since April, some have got half of their wages while many have not got anything, the
Sarvashramik Sanghatna's president Uday Bhat told PTI.

"The maids are ready to abide by all safety norms regarding COVID-19. It is not true that if they provide a medical certificate of being free of coronavirus, the maids or
their employerscan't get infected at a later stage. The onus is not on the maids alone," he said.

Bhat said his organisation, which has nearly 19,000 members in the state, mostly in Mumbai and Pune, earlier wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to give directions to housing societies to allow domestic workers inside. The Pune civic body has issued such a circular, he said.

"If that doesn't happen, the government should give them a monthly allowance directly in their bank accounts and also food supplies. The domestic helps, majority of whom are women, are the most vulnerable as many of them are the sole breadwinners of their families," he said.

"We are demanding that the maids be given the status of labourer so that they can avail the benefits of social security schemes, fixed wages, and also violations of rules
should attract penal action," he said.

In 2010, the Maharashtra State Domestic Workers Welfare Board Act came into force. But, very few domestic workers can avail benefits of insurance cover, allowances for pregnancy leave and fund for family in case of death, he rued.

Hira lad, a domestic worker from Mumbai's Santacruz area, said she has been at home since the last three months. She said her son is a gym instructor, but since gymnasiums are closed he is also at home, while her daughter-in-law, who is a trained nurse, is on maternity leave.

"My employers are paying me half the salary while my son is managing through his savings. How long will this last? I am worried. I keep calling my employers every month to remind them that I am ready to work. But, they say they are sorry, as no decision has been taken yet," Lad said.

Sameera Kelkar, a private firm employee residing in suburban Andheri, agreed that maids are going through lot of hardships at this time. Kelkar said she has been paying her maids half of their salary for last two months.

"We are not allowing any outsider in our society, including maids, and we are also not going out. Everyone is working from home and also doing the household work. It is sad
that the poor are finding it difficult to make their ends meet in such unprecedented times," she said.

Tags: domestic workers, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus in mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government over rise in fuel prices

Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court stays order on reserved category candidate migrating to general quota

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley. (AFP Photo)

3 soldiers killed in India-China clash at Galwan

Representational image. (ANI)

Mumbai's local trains back on track for the first time since since March

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham