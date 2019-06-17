Sunday, Jun 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:26 PM IST

Rift in Hurriyat conference regarding funds routed through hawala for terrorism: NIA

ANI
Published : Jun 16, 2019, 9:22 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2019, 9:22 pm IST

All the four accused were taken into police custody for custodial interrogation.

 Evidence regarding many of his benami properties is being collected. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The NIA claimed that Masarat Alam, the so-called poster boy of stone-pelters and violent agitations in Kashmir valley has revealed during his custodial interrogation that Pakistan based agents route the funds through hawala operators which were transferred to the separatist leaders including Syed Shah Gilani. He also revealed that there are rifts in the Hurriyat conference regarding the collection and use of funds.

NIA informed that the revelation is in continuation with a case registered in 2017 against terrorist and other separatist leaders in the State of Jammu and Kashmir for raising receiving and collecting funds for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. NIA has charge sheeted 13 accused including Hafiz Mohammad Saeed (leader of Jammat ud Dawah), Syed Salahuddin (head of proscribed organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen), 7 separatist leaders, 2 hawala conduits and some stone pelters.

In continuation of the investigation, the NIA arrested Yasin Malik, leader of proscribed organisation JKLF, Asiya Andrabi leader of proscribed organisation Duktaran-e-Milat, Separatist leader Shabir Shah of JKDFP and Masrat Alam of Muslim League. All the four accused were taken into police custody for custodial interrogation.

NIA informed that during interrogation Yasin Malik revealed that he was instrumental in bringing together the disparate factions of Hurriyat Conference and formed the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) which spearheaded the violent agitations in 2016 in Kashmir Valley.

It issued "Protest Calendars" leading to economic shut down for over four months and also caused death and injuries to civilians and security forces during the violent protests, claimed NIA.

According to NIA, Yasin Malik also admitted that the JRL and Hurriyat Conference Gilani Group collected funds from the business community as well as certain other sources and ensured that economic shutdown and violent protests continue to disrupt the daily life of common citizens in the valley.

"During interrogation, Asiya Andrabi admitted that she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources and Duktaran-e-Milat had been organising protests by Muslim women in the valley," read a press statement from NIA.

"During the custodial interrogation of Shabir Shah was confronted with evidence relating to the transfer of money by Pakistan based agents and representatives of APHC factions to parties affiliated to Hurriyat in J & K. He was also confronted about his investments in various hotels and businesses in Pahalgam, properties in Jammu, Srinagar and Anantnag. Evidence regarding many of his benami properties is being collected. He was confronted with some of his personal staff and associates who have provided vital information regarding the sources fundraising and investment details," claimed NIA.

Further investigation is underway.

