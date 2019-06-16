Sunday, Jun 16, 2019 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

India, All India

Referring to Balakot strike, Sena warns AIMIM for ruckus in Aurangabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Jun 16, 2019, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2019, 2:37 pm IST

AIMIM corporators created a ruckus in the Aurangabad civic body over the proposal to congratulate Jaleel for becoming the MP.

“The ruckus was created neither on the people’s issues nor on the issues of national interest but to congratulate Jaleel on his accidental victory in Lok Sabha,” the Sena noted. (Photo: ANI)
 “The ruckus was created neither on the people’s issues nor on the issues of national interest but to congratulate Jaleel on his accidental victory in Lok Sabha,” the Sena noted. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Ruckus created by the corporators of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation will be dealt in a similar fashion as Pakistan was dealt by India after terror attacks, read Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna on Saturday.

The editorial was written after the AIMIM corporators created a ruckus on Thursday in the Aurangabad civic body over the proposal to congratulate Jaleel for becoming the MP of Aurangabad.

“The ruckus was created neither on the people’s issues nor on the issues of national interest but to congratulate Jaleel on his accidental victory in Lok Sabha,” the Sena noted.

Referring to the loss of the Aurangabad parliamentary seat, which the Shiv Sena held for three decades, the editorial read, “One accidental defeat with a small margin from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha does not make Hindus impotent in Sambhaji Nagar (Sena’s preferred name for Aurangabad). Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out an attack on terrorists in Pakistan by breaking into their homes, we are capable of launching a similar attack. Hindus have wrists strong enough to clobber Aurangzeb’s progeny in Aurangabad within Sambhaji Nagar.”

“This should be a warning for those rubbing Hindus the wrong way”, the editorial stated. The editorial was titled, ‘Sambhaji Nagaraat haidos suru, tar gharaat ghusun maru (Turmoil in Sambhaji Nagar, will break into homes and hit), the Sena said.

“What is Jaleel and his party’s contribution for Aurangabad?”, asked the Sena recalling that AIMIM corporators had opposed the proposals to offer condolences to Balasaheb Thackeray and Atal Bihari Vajpayee following their deaths.

“It is sedition to congratulate those who take stands against the nation,” the editorial stated.

The electoral loss in Aurangabad was “strange” when there was a Hindutva wave across India, the editorial said. The saffron party was defeated on account of a party rebel, The Indian Express reported.

Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire, a four-term MP, was defeated by Imtiaz Jaleel of the AIMIM by 4,492 votes.

Tags: aurangabad, shiv sena, imtiaz jaleel, aimim
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The spokesperson said the venue should be spacious enough to accommodate representatives from all medical colleges and hospitals in the state. Earlier, the agitators had insisted that Banerjee visit the NRS Medical College and Hospital, the epicentre of the agitation. (Photo: ANI)

Protesting docs say CM free to choose venue, but meeting should be held in open

PM Narendra Modi addressing the SCO summit in Bishkek. (Photo: PTI)

India plays down China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

The NIA had registered a case in May, 2017 against terrorists belonging to Jammat ud Dawah, Duktaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other separatist leaders in the state for raising, receiving and collecting funds to fuel separatist and terrorist activities and entering into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in Kashmir Valley and for waging war against India. (Photo: Representational)

Kashmiri separatist leaders used foreign funds for personal gains: NIA

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

2

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

3

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

4

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

5

Baseus Encok S17 review: Tune in, zone out and get lost in the music

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham