Referring to Balakot strike, Sena warns AIMIM for ruckus in Aurangabad

AIMIM corporators created a ruckus in the Aurangabad civic body over the proposal to congratulate Jaleel for becoming the MP.

“The ruckus was created neither on the people’s issues nor on the issues of national interest but to congratulate Jaleel on his accidental victory in Lok Sabha,” the Sena noted. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Ruckus created by the corporators of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation will be dealt in a similar fashion as Pakistan was dealt by India after terror attacks, read Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna on Saturday.

The editorial was written after the AIMIM corporators created a ruckus on Thursday in the Aurangabad civic body over the proposal to congratulate Jaleel for becoming the MP of Aurangabad.

“The ruckus was created neither on the people’s issues nor on the issues of national interest but to congratulate Jaleel on his accidental victory in Lok Sabha,” the Sena noted.

Referring to the loss of the Aurangabad parliamentary seat, which the Shiv Sena held for three decades, the editorial read, “One accidental defeat with a small margin from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha does not make Hindus impotent in Sambhaji Nagar (Sena’s preferred name for Aurangabad). Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out an attack on terrorists in Pakistan by breaking into their homes, we are capable of launching a similar attack. Hindus have wrists strong enough to clobber Aurangzeb’s progeny in Aurangabad within Sambhaji Nagar.”

“This should be a warning for those rubbing Hindus the wrong way”, the editorial stated. The editorial was titled, ‘Sambhaji Nagaraat haidos suru, tar gharaat ghusun maru (Turmoil in Sambhaji Nagar, will break into homes and hit), the Sena said.

“What is Jaleel and his party’s contribution for Aurangabad?”, asked the Sena recalling that AIMIM corporators had opposed the proposals to offer condolences to Balasaheb Thackeray and Atal Bihari Vajpayee following their deaths.

“It is sedition to congratulate those who take stands against the nation,” the editorial stated.

The electoral loss in Aurangabad was “strange” when there was a Hindutva wave across India, the editorial said. The saffron party was defeated on account of a party rebel, The Indian Express reported.

Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire, a four-term MP, was defeated by Imtiaz Jaleel of the AIMIM by 4,492 votes.