India, Myanmar armies hit terror camps along border in joint ops: report

PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2019, 3:20 pm IST

The sources said the two sides might launch the third phase of the operation, depending on intelligence inputs and the ground situation.

New Delhi: The armies of India and Myanmar carried out a three-week-long coordinated operation from May 16 along the border, targeting several terrorist groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, defence sources said on Sunday.

The first phase of "Operation Sunrise" was conducted three months ago along the Indo-Myanmar border, during which a number of camps of north-east based terrorist groups were busted.

Myanmar is one of the strategic neighbours of India and shares a 1,640-km border with a number of north-eastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur. India has been pushing for a deeper coordination between the armies of the two countries while guarding the border.

Sources said during "Operation Sunrise 2", the armies coordinated with each other to destroy camps of terror groups including the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), the NSCN (Khaplang), the United Liberation Front of Assam (I) and the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).

They said at least six dozen terrorists belonging to these groups were arrested and several of their camps destroyed during the operation.

The sources said the two sides might launch the third phase of the operation, depending on intelligence inputs and the ground situation.

Besides the Indian Army, troops from the Assam Rifles were also part of the operation. In June 2015, the Army had carried out an operation against NSCN(K) terrorists in areas near the Indo-Myanmar border, days after terrorists killed 18 soldiers in Manipur.

In the first phase of "Operation Sunrise", the Army targeted members of the Arakan Army, an insurgent group in Myanmar, who were opposed to the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project.

The Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project is viewed as India's gateway to Southeast Asia.

India entered into a framework agreement with Myanmar in April, 2008 to facilitate the implementation of the project. On completion, the project will help connect the north-eastern state of Mizoram with the Sittwe Port in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

On the Indian side, work is on to extend the Aizawl-Saiha National Highway by 90 km to the international border at Zorinpui.

According to security agencies, there were over 50 camps of terrorist groups from the north-east in Myanmar till last year.

