Cop dismissed for demanding government's dismissal in UP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 16, 2019, 5:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2019, 5:43 pm IST

Constable told the media that the state government should be dismissed because it has failed to maintain law and order.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the state Director General of Police issued dismissal orders for Yadav on charges of gross indiscipline.
 Taking cognizance of the incident, the state Director General of Police issued dismissal orders for Yadav on charges of gross indiscipline.

Lucknow: A Provincial Armed Constabulary constable in Uttar Pradesh has been dismissed for seeking dismissal of Yogi Adityanath government.

Constable Munish Yadav wore a red cap symbolic of Samajwadi Party and his uniform and went to the office of District Collector carrying a placard which read ‘Yogi Sarkar ko barkhast karo’ (Dismiss the Yogi government).

Yadav told the media that the state government should be dismissed because it has failed to maintain law and order. He said that his memorandum was addressed to the governor.

District Collector admitted to have been aware of the incident but said that he didn’t meet the constable.

Yadav is presently posted in Noida and he belongs to Etawah.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the state Director General of Police issued dismissal orders for Yadav on charges of gross indiscipline.

Yadav’s family said that he was mentally disturbed and pleaded innocence.

