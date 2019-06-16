Sunday, Jun 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:50 AM IST

India, All India

Ayush ministry to deliver services across India

PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2019, 8:44 am IST

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has, for instance, developed anti-diabetic ayurvedic drug BGR 34.

A sadhu performs yoga asanas at a temple ahead of International Yoga day in Jammu on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 A sadhu performs yoga asanas at a temple ahead of International Yoga day in Jammu on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Ayush Ministry is in the process of identifying 12,500 health and wellness centres across the country to deliver traditional medicinal services at grass-root level with special focus on preventive health care keeping in view the rising instances of chronic lifestyle diseases, official sources have said.

The Central government aims at strengthening its flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bhar-at by integrating traditional medicine therapy with allopathy at the primary health centres to check rising non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

It is stressing on seamless integration of two pillars of Ayushman Bharat — Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) — to achieve the “health for all” target.

According to official sources, the need for appointing AYUSH doctors has been increasingly felt at the Primary Health Centres level, particularly following the success of a pilot project launched in 2016 in three districts — Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Surendran-agar (Gujarat) and Gaya (Bihar) — ayurvedic medicines, dietary regimen and yoga classes are being used to treat non-communicable diseases.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has, for instance, developed anti-diabetic ayurvedic drug BGR 34, which has proved a milestone in curing diabetic disease, an official said, adding it's a scientifically developed drug produced by completing various medical tests and is proving very beneficial in controlling diabetes.

Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha a few years ago, AYUSH minister Sripad Naik had said that the BGR-34, jointly developed after standardisation and pre-clinical studies by the CSIR's two labs — the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and the National Botanical Research Institute, is meant to be used by patients of newly diagnosed diabetes only as a measure of disease management. The drug is being sold by Delhi-based AIMIL Pharmaceuticals.

BGR-34 is a natural DPP-4 (dipeptidyl peptidase 4) inhibitor, a class of drugs which help to lower blood sugar levels.

Tags: ayush ministry, health and wellness centres

Latest From India

'We don't want to take any credit for the construction of Ram temple', Sanjay Raut said. (Photo: ANI)

BJP won majority in polls for cosntruction of Ram Temple: Shiv Sena

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: ANI)

‘Jungle Raj’ prevailing in UP: Akhilesh Yadav to state governor

'I appeal to all doctors to resume work as thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment', Mamata said. (Photo: File)

Eagerly waiting to break deadlock, agitating doctors after Mamata's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume his monthly radio programme Mann ki baat from June 30, for which he has sought inputs from the people. Seeking inputs for the programme, the Prime Minister sought “innovative suggestions and insights” and asked people to directly share it with him. (Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi)

PM Modi to return with Mann Ki Baat

MOST POPULAR

1

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

2

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

3

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

5

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham