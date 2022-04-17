Sunday, Apr 17, 2022 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Apr 2022  13 Opposition leaders question PM's 'silence' over recent violence
India, All India

13 Opposition leaders question PM's 'silence' over recent violence

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 16, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2022, 7:15 am IST

The leaders express concern over the ruling establishment trying to polarise society by raising issues relating to food, dress, faith

Prime Minister Narendra Modi )PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi )PTI)

New Delhi: Thirteen opposition leaders issued a joint appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony amid the rising cases of communal disharmony mushrooming across the country. In their appeal the leaders also demanded strict and stringent action against the perpetrators of hate crimes.

Raising concerns over the manner in which issues relating to food, dress, faith, festivals and language "are being used" by the ruling establishment to polarise society, the leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts M K Stalin and Hemant Soren, National Conference chairman Dr Farooq Abdullah, CPM chief Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.  

 

Hitting out at Mr Modi the statement said, "We are shocked at the silence of the PM, who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society. This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage."

Exhorting the people to maintain communal harmony, the statement said, "We appeal to all sections of the people to maintain peace and foil the sinister objective of those who wish to sharpen communal polarisation. We call upon all our party units across the country to independently and jointly work for maintaining peace and harmony."

 

The Opposition leaders also called upon their respective party units across the country to independently and jointly work for maintaining peace and harmony. The leaders further said, "We reiterate our commitment to combat and confront the poisonous ideologies which are attempting to entrench divisiveness in our society."

In the last couple of weeks, several incidents of communal strife have been reported from several parts of the country especially during the Ram Navami processions. Several programs have been held across the country where hate speeches were made targeting specific communities. Also, calls have been given not to allow vendors of certain communities to put up their stalls. In the backdrop of increasing incidents of intolerance the Opposition leaders issued a joint appeal.

 

Tags: opposition leaders, ruling establishment polarising society, sonia gandhi, sharad pawar, mamata banerjee, hate speech
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (File Photo: PTI)

Prashant Kishor pitches detailed 2024 poll plan, may join Congress

TMC leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha waves towards supporters as he arrives at the party office after winning Asansol parliamentary constituency by-elections, in Asansol, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

TMC, Congress, RJD win; BJP draws blank in bypolls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the dedication of KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital at Bhuj in Gujarat, through a video conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Buy Indian goods to wad off future unemployment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — PTI

Boris Johnson to arrive in India on tw-day visit from April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham