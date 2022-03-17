Thursday, Mar 17, 2022 | Last Update : 12:51 AM IST

  West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata
India, All India

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 16, 2022, 8:46 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2022, 8:46 pm IST

The high-speed vessels are capable of operating in the Hooghly as well as in the Bay of Bengal at Sandheads

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday.
  Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Kolkata: For the first time, the Indian Navy has based two fast interceptor crafts (T-323 & T-324) in Kolkata to boost it's coastal security capability in West Bengal,

The two crafts will be operated by the Sagar Prahari Bal (SPB) and will enable enhanced riverine patrol on the river Hooghly as well as gradually extend patrolling capability seawards.

 

The FICs were inducted on Wednesday at a formal ceremony at the Man-O-War Jetty in Kolkata by Naval Officer-in-Charge (West Bengal) Commodore Rituraj Sahu.

The high-speed vessels are capable of operating in the Hooghly as well as in the Bay of Bengal at Sandheads and can do speeds up to 45 knots.

The FICs positioned will augment the coastal security capability of the Indian Navy in West Bengal, said a senior navy officer at the INS Netaji Subhas.

