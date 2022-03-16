Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022 | Last Update : 07:11 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Mar 2022  Rajnath Singh assures Parliament that Indian missile system is reliable and safe
India, All India

Rajnath Singh assures Parliament that Indian missile system is reliable and safe

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Mar 16, 2022, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2022, 7:02 am IST

He, however, did not elaborate on the lapse last week when an Indian missile got released 'accidentally' and landed in Pakistan's territory

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI)
 Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

New Delhi: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh assured Parliament on Tuesday that India's missile system is reliable and safe and that all safety procedures and protocols are followed and reviewed regularly. Making a statement in both Houses of Parliament over the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan, Mr Singh added that standard operating procedures (SOPs) for “operations, maintenance, and inspection” of such systems were being reviewed. He, however, did not elaborate on the lapse last week when an Indian missile got released "accidentally" and landed in Pakistan's territory.

"During routine maintenance and inspection, a missile was accidentally released at around 7 pm (on March, 9, 2022). It was later learnt that the missile had landed inside the territory of Pakistan," Mr Singh said in the Parliament. He said that while this incident is regretted, "we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident."

 

Mr Singh asserted that the government has taken serious note of the incident. "A formal high-level inquiry has been ordered. The inquiry would determine the exact cause of the said accident," he said.

The defence minister assured the Parliament that the government attaches highest priority to safety and security of the weapon systems. But Mr Singh did not explain why India did not  

"I would also like to state that a review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted in the wake of this incident," said Mr Singh. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified, he said.

 

"I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe. Moreover, our safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time," he said.

Mr Singh said that Indian Armed Forces are well-trained and disciplined and are well experienced in handling such systems.

Last week India had admitted that during routine maintenance a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile which landed 124 kilometres inside Pakistan.

The accidental firing of unarmed BrahMos missile from an Indian Air force base had raised concern as both countries are nuclear armed.

Pakistan military in a press conference had claimed that an unarmed Indian supersonic missile, travelled at a speed of Mach 3.0 had intruded 124 kilometres into Pakistani territory in three minutes and 44 seconds and hit a private property near Mian Channu.

 

Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, indian missile system
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

News

History has to be presented in right context; Modi while referring to 'Kashmir Files'

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi PCC chiefs of all five states to resign

An Indian Army team rafting at Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh during the competition. (Photo by arrangement)

Indian Army wins 15th National Rafting Championship

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)

Pralhad Joshi welcomes Karnataka HC verdict on Hijab, appeals for peace

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham