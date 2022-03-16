Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Mar 2022  India logs 2,876 new COVID-19 infections, 98 fatalities
India, All India

India logs 2,876 new COVID-19 infections, 98 fatalities

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2022, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2022, 10:51 am IST

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

A health worker shows the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years, inside Urban Health centre in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 A health worker shows the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years, inside Urban Health centre in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,98,938, while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, it said.

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.44 per cent.

 

As many as 78.05 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 7,52,818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Tags: india covid update, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

NewsPrime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter)

PM Modi slams conspiracy to discredit Kashmir Files

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi asks PCC chiefs of all five states to resign

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Rajnath Singh assures Parliament that Indian missile system is reliable and safe

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham