Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Feb 2022  COVID-19: India logs 30,615 new infections, 514 fresh fatalities
India, All India

COVID-19: India logs 30,615 new infections, 514 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published : Feb 16, 2022, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2022, 10:06 am IST

The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 per cent

A health worker checks the temperature of people coming to vote during the Uttar Pradesh elections in Mooradnagar. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
 A health worker checks the temperature of people coming to vote during the Uttar Pradesh elections in Mooradnagar. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

 New Delhi: India logged 30,615 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for ten consecutive days

The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 52,887 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

Tags: india covid update, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Ashish Mishra Teni released on bail (PTI)

Poll politics in UP heats up as Ashish Mishra Teni out of jail

Empty vials of Biological-E's covid vaccine Corbevax. (Photo: Biological-E/File)

Corbevax COVID vaccine is safe, offers high antibody levels: NTAGI chief

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar. (Photo: DC/File)

Lack of inspirational leadership in party: Ashwani Kumar after quitting Congress

Indian Embasy in Kyiv (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Indian embassy in Kyiv advises Indians to leave Ukraine temporarily

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham