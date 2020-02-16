Sunday, Feb 16, 2020 | Last Update : 05:21 AM IST

India, All India

Nath-Scindia fight comes out in open

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 16, 2020, 3:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2020, 3:20 am IST

Earlier, Mr Scindia took potshots at the chief minister over alleged unfulfilled manifesto promises.

AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: AFP)
 AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: AFP)

Bhopal: Differences between Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday reached a flashpoint with former pooh-poohing the latter’s threat to hit the road against his government over unfulfilled manifesto promises.

A visibly upset Mr Nath reacted sharply to Mr Scindia’s threat, saying, “To utar jayen (let him hit the roads).”

He was talking to reporters in Delhi after attending Congress coordination committee meeting convened at his official residence.

Sources said Mr Scindia left the meeting in a huff following a reported tiff with Mr Nath over the issue of unfulfilled manifesto promises, leaving the latter fuming.

AICC general secretary in-charge of MP Deepak Babaria, who attended the meeting, tried to downplay the incident saying that Mr Scinda walked out of the meeting owing to his pressing engagements.

Earlier, Mr Scindia took potshots at the chief minister over alleged unfulfilled manifesto promises.

“I will not hesitate to hit the roads against the state government if it fails to fulfil the manifesto promises,” he had said while regretting non-fulfilment of key manifesto promises, including regularisation of ad hoc lecturers of government colleges in the state. Responding to Mr Scindia’s threat, Mr Nath said, “My government has been chosen for five years, not for five days.”

There have been differences between Mr Scindia and Mr Nath since the latter was chosen to become the Madhya Pradesh chief minister after Congress returned to power in the state in the 2018 assembly elections. Mr Scindia’s bid to become the president of the MP unit of Congress has also been foiled so far.

Tags: kamal nath, jyotiraditya scindia

Latest From India

Himanta Biswa Sarma

No govt funds for Assam madrasas

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Stormy budget session awaits Yediyurappa

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh ridicules anti-CAA protests

BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Ambedkar statue ‘purified’ after Giriraj Singh garlands it

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

2

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

3

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

4

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

5

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham