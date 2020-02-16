Sunday, Feb 16, 2020 | Last Update : 05:21 AM IST

India, All India

Dilip Ghosh ridicules anti-CAA protests

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 16, 2020, 3:32 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2020, 3:32 am IST

Taking a dig at Trinamul Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that BJP has many clean faces.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh
 West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Triggering controversy yet again, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday dubbed Shaheen Bagh and Park Circus Maidan protesters “illiterate, unaware and poor.”

People have been holding a sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi and Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

He branded the women participating in the protest as “burqa-clad uneducated.” Midnapore BJP MP also alleged that the protesters are getting paid from “foreign funds”.

Moreover, he slammed Congress leader P. Chidambaram and CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat for supporting them.

“Some illiterate, unaware and poor people have been brought on the road. Courtesy to foreign funds, they are being paid money and fed biryani daily. The situation is similar from Shaheen Bagh to Park Circus,” Mr Ghosh told the BJP functionaries at the party's internal meeting in the city.

He further said, “I was surprised to learn that so many parties' national leaders, including Mr Chidambaram and Ms Karat, came here to give lectures. However, no one listened to them. Some uneducated burqa-clad women, who have been protesting with children on their laps, are the only audience they have.”

Taking a dig at Trinamul Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that BJP has many clean faces.

“Even two years ago many used to ask: who is the leader of the BJP? who is the face here? Those, who have only one face, show it everywhere,” the BJP MP observed sarcastically.

Tags: shaheen bagh, dilip ghosh

Latest From India

Himanta Biswa Sarma

No govt funds for Assam madrasas

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Stormy budget session awaits Yediyurappa

BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Ambedkar statue ‘purified’ after Giriraj Singh garlands it

Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma

RSS man to head BJP unit in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

2

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

3

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

4

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

5

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham