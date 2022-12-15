BJP MPs hail PM Modi for record win in Gujarat

Narendra Modi heaped praise on the party's state unit, especially its president C.R. Paatil for the party's victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah for BJP's thumping victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections recently, during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a rousing welcome at the BJP parliamentary party for the party's "historic" performance during the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections. Setting a record in Mr Modi's home state, the BJP got a thumping majority by winning 156 of the 182 seats in the Assembly and a seventh consecutive term in government.

During Parliament sessions, the BJP parliamentary party usually meets on Tuesdays. The first meeting of the Winter Session on December 13 was postponed by a day because of the Parliament attack anniversary. At the meeting, Mr Modi, the "poll mascot" and the "star campaigner" of the BJP, was felicitated.

For his part, crediting the BJP's organisational strength and the cadre for the poll performance in Gujarat, Mr Modi heaped praise on the party's state unit, especially its president C.R. Paatil for the party's victory.

The PM also praised the party’s national president J.P. Nadda.

Mr Modi, it is learnt, said, "The BJP's Gujarat is an example of how poll win is possible if the party organisation is strong."

"The BJP was successful in taking its work to the people and ensuring that there was no anti-incumbency at work as it won its seventh Assembly poll on the trot," Mr Modi told the party leaders.

The Prime Minister’s praise for Mr Paatil, considered his close confidant, was also seen as an indication of his rising stock within the party.

Mr Paatil is credited with replicating the model to a large extent across the state, leading to a rise in the party's vote share, which, coupled with a split in the Opposition votes, helped the BJP achieve an unprecedented tally.

The PM also spoke of India’s G-20 presidency and asked MPs to come up with innovative ideas to involve people in organising various events across the country in the run-up to the summit meeting next year.

During the meeting, Union minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw gave a presentation on the Indian economy. Citing international publications, the minister said that India is a bright spot among the top seven countries. He also cited the data of the last several decades to assert that inflation and unemployment were always higher in the Congress governments and lower in the BJP governments.