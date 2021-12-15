Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 | Last Update : 02:58 PM IST

  India   All India  15 Dec 2021  Uttar Pradesh polls: Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
India, All India

Uttar Pradesh polls: Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2021, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2021, 12:52 pm IST

While the new corridor project has been hailed by saints and seers, and local residents and visitors, many others are not enthused about it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Swarved Mahamandir Dham, in Varanasi, Tuesday, December 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Swarved Mahamandir Dham, in Varanasi, Tuesday, December 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Varanasi: The newly-inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi is being largely hailed as a symbol of resurrection of India's spiritual consciousness but a section of people here claims that the mega project is being showcased so that the ruling party gets a "political edge" in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated to the people the first phase of the ambitious project -- Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham -- which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. The project connects the temple premises to the Ganga river, besides providing several facilities to devotees.

 

During the inauguration ceremony, Modi had termed Kashi as "avinashi (indestructible)" and asserted that a "new history" was being created and "we are fortunate to have witnessed it".

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Modi since 2014 and during the first day of his two-day visit to the temple town, he first paid obeisance at the Kal Bhairav Mandir, fondly called "Kashi ke Kotwal", and after formally opening the corridor in the presence of a large number of saints and seers, took part in a "cruise baithak" with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

During his two-day visit, he took part in a number of programmes with public outreach. Addressing the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at the Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi, he asserted that "embracing the old and adopting the new, Benares is giving a new direction to the country".

 

Many poll pundits, a major opposition party in Uttar Pradesh and a section of people in Varanasi, however, conjectured that there is a "subtle political messaging" in these events, given that the state Assembly polls are due early next year.

While the new corridor project has been hailed by saints and seers, and a large number of local residents and visitors from other states, who flocked the shrine on the eve of its opening and termed the mega project a work of "unprecedented scale" that has "decongested the constricted shrine", many others are not enthused about it.

Lalji Yadav, 72, who resides in a lane leading to the Manikarnika Ghat, was not very impressed with the opening ceremony and alleged that it was "all timed to leverage benefit in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls".

 

"The common man is facing the burden of inflation and the impact of the (COVID-19) pandemic, but this spectacle, hosted in our Kashi, is not what it seems. The Hindutva politics of this party is known and the mega project is being showcased to get the votes of Hindus, the majority community here," he said.

Prabhat Singh, another resident of the holy city, claimed that his property was among the hundreds of buildings demolished to make way for the corridor, and also dubbed the "Kashi mega event" a "ploy by the ruling BJP to get a political edge in the 2022 polls".

The inauguration of the grand project, which has expanded the Kashi Vishwanath temple area from 3,000 sq. ft to about five lakh sq. ft and which can now accommodate 50,000-75,000 devotees, has certainly sent out political ripples and triggered debates ahead of the polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

 

Religion is a sensitive issue in Uttar Pradesh, especially when it comes to elections, and though the restive issue of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was resolved in a historic Supreme Court verdict in November 2019, Kashi and Mathura are still very sensitive zones, where a huge number of security personnel guard the two shrines round the clock.

The mega corridor event had drawn a sharp reaction from Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, as he remarked jeeringly that people stay in Benaras "when the end nears", sparking condemnation from the BJP, which said his taunts were "cruel" and equated the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

 

Yadav's remarks are expected to raise the political heat in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls.

Modi, in his address during its foundation stone-laying ceremony on March 8, 2019, had also observed that it was difficult to take people into confidence to give their properties and ensure that the project did not take political colour. 

Tags: uttar pradesh elections, kashi vishwanath dham, modi in varanasi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

Latest From India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (LSTV/PTI)

BJP rejects oppn demand for Teni's resignation, says Lakhimpur Kheri issue sub-judice

Security personnel stand guard during high alert after a millitant attack on a police bus in Zewan in which 3 policemen were killed and several others were injured, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021. (PTI)

Updated security alert issued in Kashmir following spate in militant attacks

Army personnel carry out an investigation procedure at the crash site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 9, 2021 a day after an army helicopter crashed, killing 13 people, including Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: AFP/File)

IAF chopper crash: Lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

For the previous academic session, admissions to entry-level classes began in February this year after a delay due to COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Nursery admission process begins in Delhi pvt schools with Jan 7 deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham