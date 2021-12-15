Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

Unidentified militant killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2021, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2021, 10:59 am IST

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of Pulwama district late on Tuesday night, a police spokesman said.

 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

One ultra was killed in the exchange of firing in the early hours of Wednesday, the spokesman said, adding the operation was going on till last reports.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, he said.

