Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

  India   All India  15 Dec 2021  SII to launch vax for kids in 6 mnths
India, All India

SII to launch vax for kids in 6 mnths

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SANJAY KAW
Published : Dec 15, 2021, 1:39 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2021, 7:32 am IST

ndia is yet to start vaccinating children below 18, who form 40 per cent of the country’s population

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII). (Twitter)
 Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII). (Twitter)

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) is working towards developing a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot that will be effective against coronavirus variants including Omicron, Pune-based pharma giant CEO Adar Poonawalla said Tuesday. He also said SII has reached the trial phase of a coronavirus vaccine for children above three years and that it should be ready within the next six months.

Mr Poonawalla’s statement comes as about 50 cases of Omicron have already been detected in several states. India is yet to start vaccinating children below 18, who form 40 per cent of the country’s population.

 

Five Covid-19 vaccines have already been granted permission to conduct clinical trials in children and adolescents by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). These vaccines are Cadila Healthcare’s ZyCoV-D, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum Institute’s Covovax, Biological E’s RBD, and the Johnson & Johnson and Ad 26COV.2S vaccine.

As far as the country’s adult population is concerned, over 55 per cent people have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses and 87 per cent have got only first dose. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) are currently deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the administration of booster doses as well as vaccination of beneficiaries aged less than 18 years.

 

The Centre recently told the Delhi high court it is considering evidence on the need and justification for booster doses. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC), which is reviewing SII’s application for the booster dose, recently said booster doses can’t be recommended without clinical trials. SII had sought approval to administer the booster dose of its Covishield vaccine on the basis of an adequate stock of the jabs and the rising demand for booster shots.

The current vaccine production capacity of SII’s Covishield is around 250-275 million doses per month, while it is about 50-60 million doses per month for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Both companies are said to have achieved close to 90 per cent of their present production capacity.

 

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2021, organised in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Mr Poonawalla said: “On the back of enough data, it is safe to say that booster vaccines are a proven strategy to get antibodies up to a great extent.”

On vaccinations for children, Mr Poonawalla said: “We haven’t seen a lot of severe disease in children. Fortunately, panic is not there for children. However, we will be launching a vaccine in six months for children, hopefully down to the age of three.”

Mr Poonawalla noted two companies in India are licensed and their vaccines will be available soon. “I think yes, you should take and get your children vaccinated. There is no harm, these vaccines have been proven to be safe and efficacious and all of that. If you feel you want to get your children vaccinated, by all means wait for government announcements on that and you go ahead with that.”

 

“Our vaccine Covovax will be launched for children in six months,” Mr Poonawalla said, adding that Covovax was under trial and had shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of three years. Further, he said there was enough data to show that the vaccines will work and protect children against the infectious disease. He pointed out that so far nothing can be said about the Omicron variant, and how it would impact children. “I don’t know what will happen with Omicron, but so far  children have not been affected very badly with this (Covid-19) virus. I think their body, cells and their lungs recover better.”

Tags: covid-19 vaccination, serum institute of india (sii), covid-19 vaccine booster shot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other dignitaries, poses for photographs near the statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay after paying him obeisance, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (PTI)

11 BJP CMs and 3 deputy CMs to offer prayers at Ayodhya temple today

The Nagpur result was also a huge embarrassment for the Congress for the fiasco over changing its candidate at the last moment. — Representational image/PTI

BJP wins four of six MLC seats in Maharashtra

Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh hands over the Defence Research & Development Organisation developed products to Armed Forces and other security agencies, at an event in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 14, 2021. (PTI)

Rajnath: India must develop Hypersonic Cruise Missiles

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi (R) joins other parliament members from opposition parties in a march to protest against the suspension of 12 parliament members at the Parliament House in New Delhi on December 14, 2021. (Photo:AFP)

Oppn leaders take out march demanding revocation of suspension of 12 RS members

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham