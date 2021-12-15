IAF chopper crash: Lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry

Army personnel carry out an investigation procedure at the crash site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 9, 2021 a day after an army helicopter crashed, killing 13 people, including Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: AFP/File)

Hyderabad: Days after an Indian Air Force helicopter crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, the lone survivor in the incident, Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, IAF said.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," it tweeted.

India’s top military officer, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other military personnel were killed when the Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed.

IAF officials had said that the condition of Varun Singh was 'critical but stable.'

Varun Singh was shifted to Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington's Military Hospital a day after the crash for further treatment.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

On Friday, the bodies of General Rawat his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital.