BJP rejects oppn demand for Teni's resignation, says Lakhimpur Kheri issue sub-judice

PTI
Dec 15, 2021
Updated : Dec 15, 2021, 1:57 pm IST

The Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha also hit out at opposition members for their continuous disruption of House proceedings

Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (LSTV/PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday rejected as unfounded the opposition's demand for the resignation of Union minister Ajay Misra 'Teni' and all but ruled out a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue as the matter is sub-judice.

The opposition intensified its demand for Misra's resignation and forced an adjournment of Lok Sabha's proceedings after a Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the October 3 incident a "pre-planned conspiracy".

 

Misra's son, who is under arrest, is one of the accused in the case.

"The probe is on under Supreme Court's directions. Such comments (of opposition) are unfounded," Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal told reporters.

Asked about the demand for a discussion, he added, "Parliamentary rules dictate that a sub-judice matter is not discussed (in Parliament)."

The Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha also hit out at opposition members for their continuous disruption of House proceedings to seek revocation of the suspension of 12 members, who allegedly attacked marshals and indulged in "unruly" conduct inside the chamber in the last session.

 

This shows that opposition parties lack any real issue to criticise the government and are not keen on raising pro-people matters, Goyal said.

He noted that the Lok Sabha was scheduled to discuss the issue of price rise and the Rajya Sabha the COVID-19 situation following the outbreak of the Omicron variant but opposition protests caused adjournments in both Houses.

Goyal said 12 opposition members were suspended for restoring the confidence of parliamentary security staff and added that the suspended MPs also lowered the Chair's dignity.

They should tender an apology for their conduct, he said.

The violence on October 3 had left eight people, including two BJP workers, dead. 

 

