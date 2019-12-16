Sunday, Dec 15, 2019 | Last Update : 10:54 PM IST

India, All India

'Shiv Sena opposing projects they agreed upon when with us': Devendra Fadnavis

ANI
Published : Dec 15, 2019, 9:00 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2019, 9:00 pm IST

He said that Maha Vikas Aghadi govt has held several meetings but still has not taken any decision on granting relief to farmers.

'Earlier, Shiv Sena was with us and all the decisions were taken together. Now, the same Shiv Sena is opposing all those decisions and stopping work,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)
 'Earlier, Shiv Sena was with us and all the decisions were taken together. Now, the same Shiv Sena is opposing all those decisions and stopping work,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that all the decisions in the previous government were taken in consultation with the Shiv Sena but now the party is opposing those very decisions.

"Earlier, Shiv Sena was with us and all the decisions were taken together. Now, the same Shiv Sena is opposing all those decisions and stopping work," Fadnavis said in a press conference here.

He said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has held several cabinet meetings but still has not taken any decision for granting relief to farmers.

"This government is also stopping all the work and taking reviews. No investment will come under this government. This government is starting something and later pulling away from it. How will any work get done under this government?" he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stopped several government projects in Maharashtra and put several others under the lens for review after assuming power in the state.

Fadnavis also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Savarkar' remark and demanded an apology.

"Rahul Gandhi has given a statement on Veer Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about Veer Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his statement. Shiv Sena leaders love Veer Savarkar but what are they doing now," he said.

The comment comes after Rahul Gandhi, refusing to apologise for his 'rape in India' remark, said that he is 'not Rahul Savarkar'.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, shiv sena, maha vikas aghadi, farmer relief
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Carrying posters and placards, TMC members shouted slogans against the Modi government and demanded that the new citizenship law be immediately scrapped. (Photo: File)

Mamata asks district to provide food to stranded passengers amid CAA unrest

Thackeray said that issues like citizenship amendment act (CAA) were being raised to 'divert attention' of the people from real issues like 'lack of security to women, unemployment and a farm crisis.' (Photo: File)

'Insult to Savarkar's views': Maha CM Uddhav to BJP over new citizenship law

Delhi: Kejriwal urges L-G to take steps to restore peace amid CAA protests

'There is no problem now, I'm totally alright, as a normal person like earlier I can perform my activities, there is nothing to worry,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: Twitter)

'I am totally alright,' says Siddaramiah after getting discharged from hospital

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham