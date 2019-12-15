Sunday, Dec 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 PM IST

India, All India

In letter, shooter writes to Amit Shah in blood asking to let her hang Nirbhaya convicts

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2019, 7:01 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2019, 7:01 pm IST

She hoped there would be a transformation with a 'different kind of society' where women need not live in an atmosphere of fear.

"This message should go to the entire world. The rapists should know that in India, a woman can execute them. I have sent the letter through registered post and also tweeted it," the shooter added. (Photo: ANI)
 "This message should go to the entire world. The rapists should know that in India, a woman can execute them. I have sent the letter through registered post and also tweeted it," the shooter added. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Shooter Vartika Singh on Sunday wrote a letter in blood requesting the Centre to let her hang the rapists convicted in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

In the letter, she has sought permission from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to execute the rapists.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, "I have a letter in my hand that is written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I have written the letter with my blood. I have written that I should be allowed to execute the convicts in the Nirbhaya case. This will reinforce the concept that women are viewed as goddesses in India."

"This message should go to the entire world. The rapists should know that in India, a woman can execute them. I have sent the letter through registered post and also tweeted it," she added.

The shooter urged all women soldiers, actresses, public representatives and organisations to support her in carrying out the execution.

She hoped there would be a transformation in the country with a 'different kind of society' where women need not live in an atmosphere of fear.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped in 2012 inside a running bus in Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.

She later succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore. The Supreme Court on Tuesday will decide on a review petition filed by one of the four convicts in the case against its 2017 judgment handing down death penalty to them.

Tags: nirbhaya rape case, vartika singh, amit shah, manmohan singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

'There is no problem now, I'm totally alright, as a normal person like earlier I can perform my activities, there is nothing to worry,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: Twitter)

'I am totally alright,' says Siddaramiah after getting discharged from hospital

GOC-in-C (Eastern Command) Lt Gen Anil Chauhan hands over a memento to Bangladesh delegation leader and MP Shahjahan Khan during an event at Albert Ekka Auditorium in Fort William on Sunday.

Bangla MP calls NRC-CAA 'internal matter' of India, hopes for better bilateral ties

A student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Buses torched in Delhi over CAA; Jamia dissociates itself from violence

It has been 7 years after that night of December 16 when the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was savagely gangraped and left for dead on a Delhi street. (Photo: File | Representational)

7 years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya rapists’ home and colony

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham