Sunday, Dec 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 PM IST

India, All India

Bangla MP calls NRC-CAA 'internal matter' of India, hopes for better bilateral ties

THE ASIAN AGE | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 15, 2019, 7:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2019, 7:22 pm IST

Calling India to solve its 'internal matter' he also pinned hope on the improvement in bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

GOC-in-C (Eastern Command) Lt Gen Anil Chauhan hands over a memento to Bangladesh delegation leader and MP Shahjahan Khan during an event at Albert Ekka Auditorium in Fort William on Sunday.
  GOC-in-C (Eastern Command) Lt Gen Anil Chauhan hands over a memento to Bangladesh delegation leader and MP Shahjahan Khan during an event at Albert Ekka Auditorium in Fort William on Sunday.

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi MP, Shahjahan Khan on Sunday described the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) an 'internal matter' of India in wake of diplomatic acrimony between the two countries recently due to a controversy over the two burning issues.

Calling India to solve its 'internal matter' he also pinned hope on the improvement in bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

The Awami League MP of Madaripur-2 is leading a Bangladeshi delegation of Mukti Joddhas and their families attending the Vijay Diwas Celebrations at the Eastern Command Headquarters, Fort William.

About the controversy on NRC and CAA, Mr Khan said, "All I want to say is that it is an internal matter of India. I do not have anything else to say. They have to solve it themselves since it is their internal matter."

He was speaking to the media after an interaction between the Mukti Joddhas and Indian war veterans at the Fort William.

On the cancellation of visits by the Bangladeshi foreign minister A K Abdul Momen and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan to India, he noted, "It is not only that our ministers could not come, but even the Japanese Prime Minister also is not coming here. The diplomatic relations should improve. But I do not think it will be affected due to these issues."

Replying to a question on many BJP ministers' threat to drive out of the Bangladeshi immigrants from India, Mr Khan added, "Simultaneously West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also affirmed that she would not allow the Bangladeshis to be thrown out."

Hailing India and its armed force's role in the Liberation War in 1971 he earlier told the event, "Many want to destroy the relations between the two countries. But we affirm that we can not allow our relations to be affected because the Mukti Joddhas had once fought the war jointly with the Indian armed forces and we bled together."

Recalling his childhood memories in the city during the war, Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan said, "On December 3, 1971, I was a class VI student at the central school, around 100 yards from here. The then PM Indira Gandhi was addressing a huge public rally nearly two kms away at the Shahid Minar."

He elaborated, "The timing of the school and timing of the rally was same. So when we went out of Fort William, what we saw was a sea of humanity actually. The crowd was ecstatic and there were only shouting of 'Joy Bangla'. Certain civil defence measures were put in place. So there was no transport plying."

Lt Gen Chauhan added, "Me, my younger brother and younger sister walked around 7 kms for home in New Alipore. When I reached, my mother was anxiously waiting for us outside because we should have been home around 2-3 pm. But it was at 7 pm when we reached. Then the news broke India declared war against Pakistan. That is how as a child I saw the war."

Tags: nrc, caa, fort william, lt gen chauhan, shahjahan khan
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

'There is no problem now, I'm totally alright, as a normal person like earlier I can perform my activities, there is nothing to worry,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: Twitter)

'I am totally alright,' says Siddaramiah after getting discharged from hospital

In letter, shooter writes to Amit Shah in blood asking to let her hang Nirbhaya convicts

A student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Buses torched in Delhi over CAA; Jamia dissociates itself from violence

It has been 7 years after that night of December 16 when the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was savagely gangraped and left for dead on a Delhi street. (Photo: File | Representational)

7 years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya rapists’ home and colony

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham