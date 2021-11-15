Monday, Nov 15, 2021 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

  Uttar Pradesh to launch ambulance service for cows in December
India, All India

Uttar Pradesh to launch ambulance service for cows in December

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2021, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2021, 11:00 am IST

An ambulance with a veterinary doctor and two assistants would arrive within a span of 15 to 20 minutes of requesting the service

For the first time in the history of the state, the Yogi Adityanath government gave funds to cow shelters for keeping stray cattle. (PTI file image)
Mathura: The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to start an ambulance service for cows suffering from serious diseases, state Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said here on Sunday.

The minister said 515 ambulances are ready for the novel scheme, probably the first in the country.

 

"Akin to the 112 emergency service number, the new service would pave the way for speedy treatment of seriously ill cows," he told reporters in Mathura.

An ambulance with a veterinary doctor and two assistants would arrive within a span of 15 to 20 minutes of requesting the service, he said.

Under the scheme slated to begin by December, a call centre will be set up at Lucknow for receiving complaints, the minister stated.

He said the state's breed improvement programme will get a boost with the provision of free high quality semen and embryo transplant technology.

The embryo transplant technology will virtually be a revolution in the state as it would convert even sterile cows into high milk yielding animals, the minister added.

 

This would automatically the solve stray cattle problem as cow keepers would desist from letting go of animals yielding at least 20 litres milk per day, Chaudhary said.

The scheme would start as a pilot project in eight districts of the state, including Mathura, he said.

For the first time in the history of the state, the Yogi Adityanath government gave funds to cow shelters for keeping stray cattle. No previous government in the state took such a step, the minister added. 

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

