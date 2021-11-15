Monday, Nov 15, 2021 | Last Update : 10:00 AM IST

  India   All India  15 Nov 2021  Manipur ambush was in retaliation: Terrorists
India, All India

Manipur ambush was in retaliation: Terrorists

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Nov 15, 2021, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2021, 8:53 am IST

Security sources said that though PLA claims to have shifted its camps from Myanmar but its cadres are still operating in Myanmar

Manipur CM N Biren Singh· paid floral tributes to the gallant soldiers who had martyred in a horrifying ambush attack. (PTI)
 Manipur CM N Biren Singh· paid floral tributes to the gallant soldiers who had martyred in a horrifying ambush attack. (PTI)

Guwahati: Manipur-based terrorist groups People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district which killed seven Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer (CO), and his wife and son.

The separatist outfits which are operating from Myanmar in a statement to local newspapers in Imphal said that Saturday’s ambush was carried out in retaliation to hostility by Assam Rifles in the name of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

 

Informing that Army headquarters was closely monitoring the situation, security sources said that additional troops have been rushed to their area and a combing operation has been launched to nab the militants who are suspected to have entered India from Myanmar.
Security sources said that though PLA claims to have shifted its camps from Myanmar but its cadres are still operating and taking shelter in Myanmar. Asserting that the outfit is backed by the Khaplang faction of NSCN, sources also claimed that the PLA has been operating from Myanmar where they continue to have camps, like the other Meitei groups, and remain active with no ceasefire agreement with the Indian government, and have so far not expressed any intent of peace talks with India.

 

The roots of insurgency in Manipur dates back to the 1960s when the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) emerged “due to resentment within a section of Meitei society against the merger of Manipur state with the Union of India". However, several other insurgent groups came into existence later to demand an independent Manipur.

A Parliamentary committee report observed that if the Meitei insurgency began with the formation of UNLF, the “birth of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) radicalised the Meiteis further". The  PLA cadres in its initial years were trained by the NSCN and hold Marxist ideology.

The group was founded on September 25, 1978, under the leadership of N. Bisheshwar, after having broken away from its parent body, the United National Liberation Front. In 1979, the PLA’s political wing Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) also came into existence.

 

Tags: terrorist attack, manipur ambush, people’s liberation army
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

S-400 air defence missile system (ANI file photo)

Russia starts delivery of S-400 air defence missile systems to India

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

A health worker takes a nasal swab samples of a passenger to test for COVID-19, at a bus stand in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

India records 11,271 new Covid-19 infections, 285 deaths

The solicitor general was grilled by the court when he told the judges about the bio decomposer machine developed by Indian Council for Agricultural Research, popularly known as Pusa Institute. (PTI)

Supreme Court tells Centre: Take emergency steps to curb Delhi pollution

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham