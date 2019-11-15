Friday, Nov 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:51 AM IST

India, All India

‘Seeks to take India backwards’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2019, 8:35 am IST

Gandhi alleged that the government lacked the capacity, vision and wisdom to uphold Nehru's legacy.

On the 130th birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister, Gandhi called upon all to unite and speak up against the "bigotry, injustice and mismanagement" of the last six years. (Photo: File)
 On the 130th birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister, Gandhi called upon all to unite and speak up against the "bigotry, injustice and mismanagement" of the last six years. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of disrespecting the country's diversity and denying pluralism and seeking to take India backwards.

Delivering her speech at the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Lecture at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) here, Gandhi alleged that the government lacked the capacity, vision and wisdom to uphold Nehru's legacy.

On the 130th birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister, Gandhi called upon all to unite and speak up against the "bigotry, injustice and mismanagement" of the last six years.

Nehru's vision stood for four pillars — democratic institution-building, staunch secularism, socialist economics and a non-aligned foreign policy — and remains at the core of true India, she said.

"It is lamentable that those who are in power today are blind to this truth. They lack the capacity, the vision and the wisdom to uphold this legacy. The forces unleashed by our present rulers want to dictate to us what we can do, say or think," she said.

 

"Their idea of unity is uniformity. They disrespect and fear diversity which means they deny our pluralism, our freedom of choice, which are integral to our fundamental rights. Their language may be modern, but they seek to take India backward, not forward. For after all, they made no sacrifices to shape India's destiny," she said.

"It falls on each and every one of us to pull away this hypocrisy and reveal the darkness lurking beneath. We must unite and speak up against the bigotry, injustice and mismanagement of the last six years Not just for ourselves, but for the millions of our fellow brothers and sisters who continue to suffer," Gandhi said.

Listing out the four pillars of Nehruvianism, the Congress president said these were integral to his vision of India. "Today, this vision is fundamentally under attack, but it remains at the core of the true India that we must continue to fight for," she said.

Describing Nehru as India's "greatest son", Gandhi said his timeless legacy and his contributions are being decried.

"Today, when we take our democracy and pluralist social fabric for granted, it is easy to forget the magnitude of contributions made by titans like Nehru and others of his time. It is easy to forget the challenges these men and women were faced with, the complexity of the questions they had to answer, and the arduous project of nation-building they embarked upon. It is their lifelong labours that have brought us to the India we recognise and cherish today," she said.

Gandhi said Nehru led a country that had not just been ravaged by colonialism and Partition, but by 1947 had been reduced into one of the poorest, most exploited societies on earth.

"Indeed, under similar circumstances, in many other countries, such conditions led to the suppression of democracy in the name of unity and development. And, in its place, came the rise of authoritarian regimes that preyed on the hardships of the people for the benefit of a handful," she said.

Gandhi, however, said when confronted with challenges that would have crippled the very best, Nehru chose instead to put his faith in a democratic system that treated all citizens as equals and trusted the collective wisdom of their electoral choices.

"Rather than compromise on this commitment, he would go on to launch India on a remarkable experiment in democracy. That was his own tryst with destiny. In doing so, he not only etched an eternal mark in the history of our nation, but in his time went on to consolidate India's democracy and entrench the foundational values of our polity, values to which we are still proud to lay claim," Gandhi said.

Tags: sonia gandhi, narendra modi, modi government, jawaharlal nehru

Latest From India

Alagiri, a former union minister, is the elder brother of MK Stalin, who is the current president of DMK. (Photo: ANI)

Rajinikanth will fill political vacuum in TN, says expelled DMK leader Alagiri

Reiterating that no one should play politics over such issues, Banerjee expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would keep his promise of assisting the state in the relief and rehabilitation efforts. (Photo: File)

Cyclone Bulbul: Centre not providing funds that are due to Bengal, says CM

A view of the bedroom suite

The Belgadia Palace: A paradise for nature-loving tourists

Odisha Pradesh Congress Commiteee president Niranjan Patnaik during the 2019 election campaigning.

A torn Congress set to fight battle for survival

MOST POPULAR

1

With tilak and bricks, 1st-timers reach Ayodhya as temple workshop becomes 'tourist attraction'

2

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

3

Top 5 gaming phones that will seriously up your game

4

Forget Galaxy Note 10; this is the flagship you need to purchase

5

Groundbreaking app puts you in the pilot seat of world’s best spacecrafts

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham