Congress must apologise for misleading people: BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Singh said the purchase of Rafale jets was done in a completely transparent manner.

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the review petitions in the Rafale case vindicates the “NDA government’s stand” and asked the Congress Party to apologise for misleading the people.

“The allegation of corruption in the Rafale deal was nothing but an attempt to malign the clean and honest image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. The people of India will not forgive the Congress for its slanderous campaign and calumny,” the defence minister said.

Mr Singh said the purchase of Rafale jets was done in a completely transparent manner. “Issues pertaining to defence preparedness and national security should never be politicised,” the defence minister added.

The Congress had used Modi government’s purchase of 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation for the IAF at a cost of `59,000 crore as one of the major issues in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

