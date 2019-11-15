Friday, Nov 15, 2019 | Last Update : 05:49 AM IST

Assembly polls in J&K soon: Lieutenant Governor

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 15, 2019, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2019, 4:44 am IST

House is under suspended animation since June 2018.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday hinted that the Assembly polls in the Union Territory (UT) is lilkely to be held soon.

“Election will come. It is a Union Territory with a legislature. It will not continue like this (under Centre’s rule),” he said while speaking at a police attestation-cum-passing out parade at Talwara in Reasi district of Jammu division.  He added that the process for holding the democratic exercise will begin soon.

J&K was split up into two UTs on October 31, more than twelve weeks after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution under which the erstwhile state enjoyed a special status within the Indian Union.

The last assembly of the united J&K elected through 2014 elections was dissolved by the then Governor Satya Pal Malik on November 22 last year to stall the attempt by Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) and Congress to form a government.

The 87-member House had been under suspended animation since June 20, 2018 when the State was brought under Governor’s rule following the collapse of PDP-BJP coalition government.

Earlier during the day on Thursday, J&K Assembly Speaker Nirmal Kumar Singh met Lt. Governor Mr. Murmu at Raj Bhavan in Jammu. An official spokesman had said in winter capital of the UT that Mr Singh discussed with the Lt. Governor various issues relating to public welfare and holistic development of J&K.

Meanwhile, marketplaces in central and northern parts of Kashmir Valley including summer capital Srinagar remained open for longer hours on Thursday.

Also, public transport services have started plying on select routes of the Valley which is seen by the government officials as a sign of normalcy returning to the Valley.

Earlier shops and other businesses in these areas would function for only three to four hours in the mornings whereas all modes of public transport were off the roads except on the intra-district routes.

 At the same time, private vehicles continue to ply unhindered in Srinagar and most other parts of the Valley.

Reports received here from south Kashmir said that life continued to be paralysed in most parts of the region on the 1o3rd day of stalemate over the repeal of Article 370 and splitting J&K into two UTs.

The Valley’s educational institutions have also remained shut or only limited class work takes place at a few of those partially open. The board examinations for 10th and 12th classes are going on as per schedule though under a looming atmosphere.

