Friday, Oct 15, 2021 | Last Update : 03:23 AM IST

  India   All India  15 Oct 2021  Biological E to submit final data on its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax till November end
India, All India

Biological E to submit final data on its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax till November end

ANI
Published : Oct 15, 2021, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2021, 2:23 am IST

The Corbevax is the third made-in-India vaccine against coronavirus, the other two indigenous vaccines are Covaxin and ZyCoV-D

The Union Health Ministry had announced in June that the Biological E would supply 30 crore doses of Corbevax to India by December. (ANI)
 The Union Health Ministry had announced in June that the Biological E would supply 30 crore doses of Corbevax to India by December. (ANI)

New Delhi: Biological E will submit final data on COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax till November end, informed Government sources on Thursday.

The government was expecting submission of phase 3 data of Biological E by October but after facing delay in procurement of raw materials, Hyderabad - based Biological E is expected to apply for emergency use authorisation of Corbevax by November-end.

 

The Corbevax is the third made-in-India vaccine against coronavirus, the other two indigenous vaccines are Covaxin and ZyCoV-D.The government earlier announced about the 30 crore doses of Corbevax by December.

Earlier, on September 2, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul had said that the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, is expected to launch its vaccine against coronavirus in October this year.

Paul had told ANI that Phase 3 of Biological E's trial is underway. "Stockpile is being produced. We should wait for the results. We hope it'll be in the next month or two. They've made a broad commitment that they'll supply a significant amount by year-end."

 

The Union Health Ministry had announced in June that the Biological E would supply 30 crore doses of Corbevax to India by December.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted the company permission to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of the 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine for children of age group 5-18 years on certain conditions, sources told ANI.

Further, they said that the trial will be conducted across 10 sites in the county. "The permission has been given to Biological E after the recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee," they added.

It is to be noted that the government has made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological E for 30 crore vaccines.

 

Tags: covid-19, covid-19 vaccination, biological e
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The defence minister said the SCO has rejected terrorism in all its manifestations, noting that women have been and will remain equal contributors in the fight against the menace. (PTI)

Terrorism weapon of choice of non-state actors, irresponsible states: Rajnath

He appealed Goans to give a full mandate to the ruling BJP in the next year's Assembly elections too. (PTI)

Modi enhanced value of Indian passport: Amit Shah

An Army jawan on Thursday reportedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Kralapora Army camp in frontier Kupwara district. —Representational image/PTI

Another Army jawan killed, JCO injured in gunfight with militants in J&K’s Poonch

Dar’s family said that he had received a phone call at around 4 pm on October 8 asking him to report to the Sadder Police Station, Anantnag. Shah was picked from his home in Sheerpora area of the district on October 12 by the police, his brother Imran Shah said. — Representational image/AFP

Two J&K scribes detained, sent to jail on 2-day remand

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham