Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

India, All India

Telangana Chief Minister's office complaints about 'fake audio clip'

PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2019, 10:34 am IST

The CMO said somebody created a fake audio claiming it was from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) staff, which was not true.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office on Monday filed a police complaint, seeking a probe into a fake audio clip about a purported conversation of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) staff with a caller. (Photo: File)
 The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office on Monday filed a police complaint, seeking a probe into a fake audio clip about a purported conversation of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) staff with a caller. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office on Monday filed a police complaint, seeking a probe into a fake audio clip about a purported conversation of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) staff with a caller. The complaint was filed with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

An official release said that a section of the print and electronic media had carried excerpts over the last couple of days of a "fake audio clip" that someone had called up the helpline of the office of the Chief Minister and the staff there had expressed their opinion.

The fake news was also spread on social media, the complainant said.

The CMO said somebody created a fake audio claiming it was from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) staff, which was not true. The complainant requested police to take action against the spread of such fake news and arrest those responsible, the release added.

Tags: telangana, k chandrashekar rao, audio clip, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

Speaking at a rally at Pusad in Yavatmal district, the chief minister said Gandhi joined the campaign

Speeches by Rahul will eventually help us to win more votes: Fadnavis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said had India possessed Rafale fighter jets earlier the IAF would not have needed to enter Balakot in Pakistan to hit the terror camps. (Photo: File)

We could have struck balakot from India if we had Rafale: Rajnath Singh

The AIMIM leader, however, also slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the same rally, by stating that India never had been a 'Hindu Rashtra' nor will he and AIMIM let it become one. (Photo: ANI)

Muslims continue to live in India not because of Cong but the Constitution: Owaisi

The weather forecast agency further predicted that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day. (Representational image)

Heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka today: IMD

MOST POPULAR

1

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

2

Samsung may have mysterious, radical Galaxy smartphone lined up

3

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

4

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

5

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham