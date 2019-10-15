Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul is a captain who walked away on seeing Cong ship sink: Owaisi

ANI
Published : Oct 15, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2019, 10:09 am IST

Owaisi's remarks came during his campaign for a party candidate in Bhiwadi West where he addressed a large gathering.

Owaisi also said that the government should give reservation to Muslims just as it has given to Marathas. (Photo: File)
 Owaisi also said that the government should give reservation to Muslims just as it has given to Marathas. (Photo: File)

Bhiwandi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said when a ship sinks, the captain evacuates everyone safely but Gandhi is a captain who himself left on seeing Congress ship sink.

Owaisi's remarks came during his campaign for a party candidate in Bhiwadi West where he addressed a large gathering.

"When a ship sinks in the middle of a sea, the captain evacuates everyone safely but Gandhi is a captain who himself left after seeing the Congress sinking. Muslims are not alive due to Congress' mercy on us for 70 years, rather we are alive because of the Constitution and by the grace of God," said Owaisi.

The AIMIM leader also slammed the BJP-led government even as he panned the Triple Talaq law saying, "The Triple Talaq law is against all the Muslim women. BJP is a long-lasting government which means that this darkness is going to last long."

Owaisi also said that the government should give reservation to Muslims just as it has given to Marathas.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Haryana

Latest From India

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office on Monday filed a police complaint, seeking a probe into a fake audio clip about a purported conversation of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) staff with a caller. (Photo: File)

Telangana Chief Minister's office complaints about 'fake audio clip'

Speaking at a rally at Pusad in Yavatmal district, the chief minister said Gandhi joined the campaign

Speeches by Rahul will eventually help us to win more votes: Fadnavis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said had India possessed Rafale fighter jets earlier the IAF would not have needed to enter Balakot in Pakistan to hit the terror camps. (Photo: File)

We could have struck balakot from India if we had Rafale: Rajnath Singh

The AIMIM leader, however, also slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the same rally, by stating that India never had been a 'Hindu Rashtra' nor will he and AIMIM let it become one. (Photo: ANI)

Muslims continue to live in India not because of Cong but the Constitution: Owaisi

MOST POPULAR

1

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

2

Samsung may have mysterious, radical Galaxy smartphone lined up

3

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

4

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

5

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham