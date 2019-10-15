Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

India, All India

People of Haryana have decided to bring BJP back to power: PM Modi

PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2019, 1:58 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2019, 1:58 pm IST

Modi said people of the state have decided to put their stamp on clean and transparent administration of the BJP government.

"During an informal meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping told me he has seen Dangal movie," Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
Dadri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Congress leaders of spreading rumours over Article 370 in India and the world.

While addressing a rally at Charkhi Dadri in poll-bound Haryana, Modi said the people of the state have decided to put their stamp on the clean and transparent administration of the BJP government and bring it back to power. "People of Haryana have decided to bring BJP back to power," Modi said.

With wrestler Babita Phogat entering into the political 'dangal' as the BJP candidate for the Dadri assembly seat, Modi said daughters of Haryana have proved their mettle in all fields.

"During an informal meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping told me he has seen Dangal movie," Modi said. "Mahre Choree Choroon Say Kam Hey Ke," he said in Haryanvi. Twenty-nine-year-old Babita Phogat became a household name after ''Dangal'' (wrestling ring), a film about the struggle of her father and noted wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her sister Geeta Phogat, became a runaway hit.

Tags: haryana assembly elections 2019, narendra modi, xi jinping, bjp, congress, article 370
Location: India, Haryana

Latest From India

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was on Tuesday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court. (Photo: File)

Justice Goswami sworn in as new Chief Justice of Sikkim HC

BJP Working President J P Nadda and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis releasing part manifesto. (Photo: ANI)

Bharat Ratna for Savarkar along with 'Sabka saath, vikas, vishwas'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a policy of

Modi govt has zero-tolerance towards terrorism: Shah at 35th Raising Day in Haryana

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till October 25 the judicial custody of Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: File)

Delhi court extends Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25

