INX Media Case: P Chidambaram to be arrested by Enforcement Directorate tomorrow

The agency, which accuses him of money laundering in the same case, had moved two applications yesterday seeking custody.

Chidambaram will arrested in the morning and he will be produced in court around 4 pm when the agency applies for his custody. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram will be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate tomorrow after a special court in Delhi agreed to the agency's request for the custodial interrogation of the 74-year-old who has been in Tihar jail since September 5 in the INX Media case, NDTV reported.

The agency, which accuses him of money laundering in the same case, had moved two applications yesterday -- to formally arrest Chidambaram and seek his custody.

The court gave two options to the agency: To question Chidambaram at the court premises for half an hour and then move application for custody, and sending him to Tihar jail for now and arresting him from there.

The agency settled for the second option. Chidambaram will arrested in the morning and he will be produced in court around 4 PM when the agency applies for his custody.