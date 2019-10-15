Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

India, All India

Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey in Patna, he says media was target

ANI
Published : Oct 15, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2019, 1:44 pm IST

In a face-saving measure, the minister, however, refused to acknowledge that he was the target.

The incident took place in the morning when Choubey was greeting people and media persons and a man, not identified yet, hurled ink at the minister as he turned away. (Photo: ANI)
 The incident took place in the morning when Choubey was greeting people and media persons and a man, not identified yet, hurled ink at the minister as he turned away. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Ink was thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The incident took place in the morning when Choubey was greeting people and media persons and a man, not identified yet, hurled ink at the minister as he turned away. The ink spilled all over his waistcoat and car.

In a face-saving measure, the minister, however, refused to acknowledge that he was the target. "Media was attacked with the ink and few drops also spilled over me," Chaoubey said of the incident.

The minister of State for Health & Family Welfare also said that it was an attack by criminal-minded people against the public, democracy and the fourth pillar of democracy.

The attacker managed to escape the spot.

The attack comes at a time when Patna is witnessing a rise in cases of dengue. As per the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September, as a result of heavy downpour and deluge.

Tags: ashwini kumar choubey, dengue, bihar floods
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was on Tuesday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court. (Photo: File)

Justice Goswami sworn in as new Chief Justice of Sikkim HC

BJP Working President J P Nadda and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis releasing part manifesto. (Photo: ANI)

Bharat Ratna for Savarkar along with 'Sabka saath, vikas, vishwas'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a policy of

Modi govt has zero-tolerance towards terrorism: Shah at 35th Raising Day in Haryana

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till October 25 the judicial custody of Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: File)

Delhi court extends Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25

MOST POPULAR

1

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

2

Samsung may have mysterious, radical Galaxy smartphone lined up

3

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

4

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

5

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham