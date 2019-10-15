Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 | Last Update : 03:00 AM IST

India, All India

Abhijit Banerjee went to sleep on hearing news

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Oct 15, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2019, 1:27 am IST

Technology (MIT) professor is the second Bengali after Prof Amartya Sen to win the Nobel in Economics.

Abhijit Banerjee
 Abhijit Banerjee

Mumbai-born economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee could not believe that he had won the Nobel Prize for Economics. He was so stunned on learning that the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences had announced his name among the list of three winners, which includes his wife Esther Duflo, that on hearing the news he went to sleep for about 40 minutes. The Massachusetts Institute

Technology (MIT) professor is the second Bengali after Prof. Amartya Sen to win the Nobel in Economics.

Speaking to a Bengali TV channel from the US, he said, “When I heard the news, my first reaction was the thought that they may ask me to go to some places on certain dates. So I thought, ‘Oh, I have to change so many tickets.’ My second reaction was to sleep a bit because many calls would start coming soon. So after getting the news on phone, I quickly went to sleep, which lasted for around 40 minutes.”

On getting the Nobel for his “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”, Prof. Banerjee said, “I never imagined I would get it. I had rather thought that if I were to get it, it would happen 10 years later, after many more highly talented people who are yet to get it. They are not only elder to me but also more successful than me. So in that sense it is indeed an utter surprise to me.”

Born in a family of economists, Prof. Banerjee, who studied at South Point High School and then graduated from the Presidency College, said, “I have been conducting the research since 1995. Esther joined me in late 1990s. For my research work I personally travelled to Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Indonesia, India and China to collect resource materials. I also undertook research in West Bengal many times. West Bengal’s history pulls me because it comes to my mind when I think about the questions people ask often.”

Prof. Banerjee underlined, “Before starting research work, some time is needs to be spent on unstructured thoughts on the subjects. In that process I found that a lot of resources come up from my childhood memories, of growing up in West Bengal.”

Prof. Banerjee had not yet spoken with his mother.

“I am yet to have a word with my mother. Some friends called me up though. But the moment I think of calling up my mother, another call comes,” he said.

Tags: abhijit banerjee

Latest From India

Syed Naseruddin Chishty.

J&K integral part of nation, say Sufi clerics

Nirmala Banerjee, mother of economist Abhijit Banerjee, in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Abhijit set to visit India this week, says mother

An iron ore mine in Odisha.

Odisha eyes high accruals from mines to fund social sector

The three injured players were identified as Sahil Choure, Akshyaya Awasthi and Shan Gladwin. (Representational Image)

4 national hockey players die in accident

MOST POPULAR

1

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

2

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

3

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

4

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

5

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham