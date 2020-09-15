Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

Rajnath Singh to address both Houses of Parliament on India-China standoff today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 15, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2020, 11:56 am IST

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers had been killed in a major confrontation with Chinese soldiers in Galwan region of Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Amid escalating tension between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address both Houses of Parliament over the standoff in the region at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

The statement to be made by the Defence Minister is coming apparently after the issue was raised by the Opposition during the Business Advisory Committee meetings of both the houses, which were held on September 13. 

 

The Centre has relentlessly been attacked by the Congress party, mainly by its leader Rahul Gandhi, to make its stand clear on the Ladakh standoff amid repeated transgressions by Chinese soldiers since April this year.

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers had been killed in a major confrontation with Chinese soldiers in Galwan region of Ladakh.

Meanwhile on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, the Centre got down to business and amid curtailed proceedings which were held betwen 9 am and 1 pm, managed to pass two bills. These were: National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020.

 

Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, monsoon session of parliament, india-china standoff

