SC's decision will be in favour of Ram temple, construction in Nov: Subramaniam Swamy

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 15, 2019, 7:30 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2019, 7:51 pm IST

Swami was in Ayodhya on a two-day visit. He said that the right to worship is a fundamental right and cannot be denied to anyone.

 "The temple is at the spot of Lord Ram's birthplace and it cannot be removed," he said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Subramaniam Swamy on Sunday said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start in November.

He also asserted that the Supreme Court's decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri-Masjid title suit will be in favour of Ram temple, news agency IANS reported.

Swami was in Ayodhya on a two-day visit. Speaking to the media on his 80th birthday, he said that the right to worship is a fundamental right and cannot be denied to anyone.

He further said that the fundamental rights of Hindus are above the property rights of Muslims, news agency ANI reported.

"The Fundamental Rights of Hindu are above the property rights of Muslims. Whenever there is a clash between the two, the Supreme Court rules in favour of the fundamental rights," Swamy said.

"The temple is at the spot of Lord Ram's birthplace and it cannot be removed," he added.

Earlier, Shiv Sena constituent chief, Uddhav Thackeray had said that after the abrogation  of article 370, it was time for the Modi-led government to work on the speedy construction of Ram temple.

